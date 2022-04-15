Deaths in Limerick - Friday, April 15, 2022

The death has occurred of Thomas O' Brien of Cois Dara, Kilmoreen, Kildimo. Late of Clarina and Ballybrown GAA.

Deeply regretted by his wife Siobhan, brother Louis, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday (April 18) at 12 noon at St Joseph's Church, Kildimo with burial immediately afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Marie Fitzpatrick (née Naughton) of The Four Elms, Drombanna, Limerick. Formerly of St Joseph’s Street, Limerick. Predeceased by her sister Joan (Tarbert).



Sadly missed by her heartbbroken husband Dave; sons Philip and David; sisters Helena, Deirdre and Carol; brothers Michael, Philip and Noel; grandchildren Jack, Molly, Faye, David and Danny, daughters-in-law Aideen and Melanie; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, god daughters, relatives, good neighbours and treasured friends.



Reposing at The Four Elms, Drombanna (eircode V94W9HO) on Easter Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with Requiem Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, at 12 noon on Monday (April 18) - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Donoughmore Graveyard.



Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Limerick.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Denis Graham of Cappanuke, Murroe, County Limerick.

Predeceased by his son Dennis.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (Nee Hayes); daughter Laura; sons James and Aidan; sister Anne Breen; son in law, daughters in law, 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday (April 16), from 8pm.

Requiem Mass at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe on Easter Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Lane of 'Olcote', Red House Hill, Patrickswell, Limerick.

Dearly beloved husband of the late Vera and loving dad to the late Timothy (Tim).

Very deeply regretted by his children Marie, Irene, Neil and James; daughters-in-law Chiara, Rosita, Dairin and Raquel; grandchildren Mackenzie, Connor, James, Tara, Katie and Jack, brothers, sisters, family circle, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Easter Sunday at Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom from 6pm to 7pm with Requiem Mass in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen on 11am on Monday - click here for live-stream.

Burial immediately afterwards in Mungret Old Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Nora Molyneaux (née McCarthy) of Farrihy, Broadford, Limerick.

Predeceased by her daughter Deirdre.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jerry; son Gerard; daughters Bernadette, Michelle, Josephine, Noreen and Lisa; sons-in-law Flan, Luis and Liam; grandchildren Ryan, Rachel, Caragh, Cormac, Josh, Ellie, Jessina, Junior and Mark, sister Dora Lynch, brother Denis, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (eircode P56A025) on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Easter Sunday at the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford with burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Mullins (née Nash) of Park Court, Beech Road, Killarney, Kerry. Formerly of Dromin Deel, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, sister Joan (Jordan), brothers Pat Jo, Mike, Tom, and Richard Nash.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Margaret (O’Connor) and Breda (O’Connor); brother in law Paddy (Jordan), stepson Michael Mullins and his family, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Arriving at St Mary's Church, Clouncagh (eircode V94DF7P) at 7pm on Saturday for prayers.

Requiem Mass at 2pm on Easter Sunday with burial afterwards the new cemetery, Clouncagh.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.