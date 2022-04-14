Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, April 14, 2022

The death has occurred of Marie Fitzpatrick (née Naughton)

Of the Four Elms, Drombanna

Formerly of St Joseph’s Street.

On April 13, 2022, in the exceptional care of the University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her sister Joan (Tarbert). Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Dave, sons Philip and David, sisters Helena, Deirdre and Carol, brothers Michael, Philip and Noel, grandchildren Jack, Molly, Faye, David and Danny, daughters-in- law Aideen and Melanie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, god daughters, relatives, good neighbours and treasured friends.

Rest in peace



Reposing at The Four Elms, Drombanna, V94-W9HO on Sunday, April 17, from 4pm to 8pm.

Arrival on Monday, April 18, to St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, for requiem Mass at 12noon followed by interment in Donoughmore Graveyard. Mass will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/dkrparish

Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to, Palliative Care at the University Hospital Limerick.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Denis Graham

Of Cappanuke, Murroe

On April 13, 2022 peacefully at his home after a short illness. Predeceased by his son Dennis. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (Nee Hayes), daughter Laura, sons James and Aidan, sister Anne Breen, son in law, daughters in law, 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday, April 16, from 8pm. Arrival on Sunday, April 17 for requiem Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

*******

The death has occurred of Noel Irwin

Of Newtown, Mountbellew, Galway and Athlacca

Noel passed away peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of Portiuncula Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers Liam, Maurice and James. Survived by his loving wife Mary, children, Niall, Helen, Cormac and Kevin, grandchildren, Catherine, Jake, Liam, Harry and Charlie, daughters in law Karen and Nicola and Kevin’s partner Sarah, brothers John, Pat and Joe, sisters Breda, Kathleen and Sr Dominic, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins and his large circle of friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Reposing in the Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew, Friday, April 15, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral on Saturday, April 16, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on local radio 105.1fm and streamed live on http://www.churchtv.ie/mountbellew. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to western Alzheimer’s.

Please adhere to government and HSE guidelines regarding the wearing of masks, social distancing and no handshaking - walk through only please. House private on Saturday morning. The family thank you for your support at this time.

*******

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Lane

Of ''Olcote'' Red House Hill, Patrickswell

On April 13, 2022. Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Dearly beloved husband of the late Vera and loving dad to the late Timothy (Tim).

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing family; Marie, Irene, Neil and James, daughters in law Chiara, Rosita, Dairin and Raquel, grandchildren Mackenzie, Connor, James, Tara, Katie and Jack, brothers, sisters, family circle, relatives kind neighbours and his friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing Sunday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom from 6pm to 7pm

Removal to arrive Monday for 11am requiem mass in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen with burial immediately afterwards in Mungret Old Cemetery.

James’ Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed at: https://www.mcrparish.com/live-stream/

*******

The death has occurred of Nora Molyneaux (née McCarthy)

Of Farrihy, Broadford

Nora passed away peacefully after a short illness, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her daughter Deirdre. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jerry, son Gerard, daughters Bernadette, Michelle, Josephine, Noreen and Lisa, sons-in-law Flan, Luis and Liam, grandchildren Ryan, Rachel, Caragh, Cormac, Josh, Ellie, Jessina, Junior and Mark, sister Dora Lynch, brother Denis, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her home (P56-A025) on Easter Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Easter Sunday at 11am to the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford for requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Mullins (née Nash)

Of Park Court, Beech Road, Killarney, Kerry and Newcastle West

Formerly of Dromin Deel, Newcastle West, Mary died peacefully on April 13, 2022, in the loving care of the staff in Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcumin. Predeceased by her husband Michael, sister Joan (Jordan), brothers Pat Jo, Mike, Tom, and Richard Nash. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Margaret (O’Connor) and Breda (O’Connor), brother in law Paddy (Jordan), stepson Michael Mullins and his family, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Arriving on Saturday, April 16, to St Mary's Church, Clouncagh, V94-DF7P at 7pm for prayers. Requiem Mass will be on Sunday, April 17, at 2pm and burial afterwards the new cemetery, Clouncagh.

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret Kenny (née Drew)

Of Clonmore, Newtownshandrum, Cork and Ballyagran

Peacefully in Mallow General Hospital. Dear Mother and Nana. Predeceased by her husband James (Jimmy), brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at O'Malley funeral homes, New Line, Charleville, P56-T184 on Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Newtown on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am Liturgy of the Word. Funeral after to Newtown New Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent by post to O'Malley Funeral Directors, Charleville.

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Tyrrell (née Dwan)

Of Stradbally, Castleconnell and Puckane, Tipperary

Formerly of Carney, Co. Tipperary. On April 12, 2022 in the exceptional care of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom, and brothers Paddy and Denis. Sadly missed by her heartbbroken son Robert, daughter Edel (Holmes), sisters Phyllis (Begley) and Chris (Dufficey), son in law Tom, daughter in law Claire, grandchildren Ellen, Ted and Hugh, brothers in law Jim and Joe, sisters in law Joyce, Anne and Anne (D,) niece, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and treasured friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday, April 16, from 5pm to 7pm. Arrival on Sunday, April 17, to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Ronald McDonald House (Crumlin Hospital) or Milford Hospice. No handshaking please.

*******

