Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The death has occurred of Leah Imbusch of Quin's Cottages, Rosbrien, Limerick / Caherdavin, Limerick. Leah passed away peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Francis Cronin and adored mother of Darragh and Emily. Deeply missed by her parents Ger and Lynda Imbusch and brother Kenneth, mother in law Áine, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, 15th April, from 2pm to 4pm. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Saturday, 16th April, for Liturgical Service at 10:30am. Service will be live streamed. Funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Lawrence (Ext) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Meenaghan (née Slattery) of Avondale Drive, Greystones, Limerick. Formerly of Thomondgate, Limerick. Kitty died peacefully, at home, on April 12th 2022 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Alphonsus (Al). Sadly missed by her loving children Paddy, Mary and Rena, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, April 15th, from 5pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy’s Strand on Saturday, April 16th, for Liturgical Service at 10am. This will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Brien (née Burke-Browne) of Charleville, Cork / Limerick. Eileen, died (peacefully) at St. John's Hospital, Limerick. Relict of Michael (Lefty) O'Brien. Very deeply regretted by her sons Màirtìn and Jim, daughters Margaret, Sheila and Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Easter Sunday, (April 17th) from 1.30pm to 3pm. Removal on Monday (April 18th) to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christopher O'Byrne of Stonehall, Newport, Tipperary / Limerick. Formerly of John Carew Park, Limerick & Vistakon. Christopher died, after a short illness, in University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Samantha, dearest father of Nicola and Chloe, adoring grandad to Ellie, loving son of Marie and the late Paddy and brother of Mike, Mary, Ber, Pa, Noelle and Joe. Sadly missed his loving family, parents-in-law Breda and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, 18th April, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. John’s Cathedral, on Tuesday, 19th April, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) O'Connor of Ahalin Avenue, Ballingarry, Limerick. Peacefully on April 13th 2022, in the loving care of the staff in Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Josephine, sister Mary Collins and nephew Liam O'Connor. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Mike and partner Susan, Willie( Newcastle West), Tom and Denis (Dee), sisters Josephine, Noreen (UK), Margaret Sheedy (Roscrea), brothers-in-law Christy Collins, Michael Sheedy and Vincent Teideman (RIP), sisters-in-law Mary Ann, Margaret and Kathleen, aunt Hannah Gaffney, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry, this Monday April 18th from 5pm to 6.30pm arriving at St.Munchin's Church Knockaderry for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Cloncagh cemetery. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. Mask wearing requested please.

Rita Scanlon of St. Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle, Limerick and late of Camass, Bruff passed away peacefully on 13th April 2022. Sadly missed by her sisters Bridie, Betty and Bob, brothers Tony and Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. Rita's funeral will arrive at Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff this Saturday, (April 16th) for prayer service at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

