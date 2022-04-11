Deaths in Limerick: Monday, April 11, 2022

The death has occurred of William (Willie) O' Donoghue Kilbreedy, Kildimo, Limerick



William (Willie) O’ Donoghue 10th April 2022, Kilbreedy, Kildimo, Co. Limerick. Died peacefully at home surrounded by his Loving Family.

Predeceased by his son William, his brothers Mickey and Pa, sister Mary and his parents Patrick and Kathleen.

Deeply Regretted by his wife Frances, Daughter Michelle, sons Micheal, Kenneth and Colin, Daughter’s in-law Laura and Aisling, Son in-law Darren and Grandson Rìan, Sisters Breda, Vera, Margaret, Kitty and Chrissie, Brothers Kevin and Timmy, sadly missed by sister’s in-law, brother’s in-law, Nieces, Nephews and Friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence this Tuesday evening 12th April from 5 to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 13th at 12:00 noon at St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan.

Burial immediately afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas Geoghegan, Turraree, Glin, Limerick.

Thomas Geoghegan (better known as Tomás), Turraree, Glin, Co. Limerick 10 April 2022. Peacefully at home with his family. Predeceased by his wife Han and brother Pakie (late of The Magpie Bar, Glin).

Tomás will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Patrick and Donal, daughter Maura, daughters-in-law Nuala and Mary, son-in-law Pakie (White), grandchildren Amanda, Meghan, Niamh, Aoife, Brian, Joseph and Thomas, great grandchildren, his sister Maureen (Carney, Foynes), nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Turraree, Glin (V94VKK6) Tuesday 12 April from 5 to 8 pm. Removal Wednesday from his home to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

Please observe Covid 19 HSE and Government Guidelines during attendance at funeral services.

Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/glin

May the light of heaven be with Tomás and Han.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Briody Embury Close, Adare, Limerick. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre on Sunday April 10th.

Survived by his family, god-daughter Sharon and a large circle of friends, especially his many friends in Adare. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Embury Close, Adare on Monday April 11th, 2022 from 5pm with removal to The Holy Trinity Abbey Church Adare at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Nicholas cemetery Adare.

Mask wearing requested, please.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Mason Quinn's Cottages, Rosbrien, Limerick



Jimmy passed away peacefully on April 10th 2022. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn.

Predeceased by his sisters Helen O'Brien and Geraldine Deedigan.

Sadly missed by his sons Alan and Gary, daughter Audrey (Coughlan) grandchildren Zara, Lee, Deima, Colin, Eoin and Leon, daughters-in- law Triona and Ann, brothers Thomas and Cyril, sister Miriam (Cosgrove), sister-in-law and dear friend Linda Powell, brothers-in-law, sisters-in- law, cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and kind neighbours, especially the two Susan's.



The family would like to thank the staff of ward 3B for the exceptional care shown to Dad. May He Rest in Peace.



Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (April 13th) from 1pm to 2pm, with removal afterwards to Shannon Crematorium to arrive for Service at 3pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.



Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Christina McGrath (née O'Donovan) North Circular Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Oola, Tipperary



McGrath (nee O'Donovan) Christina. Bracken Gardens, NC Rd Limerick. Formerly of Oola Hills, Oola, Co Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Séamus and loving mother of Helena, Judith and Niall.

Sadly missed by her son in law Michael, daughter in law Matsuyo, grandchildren Rory, Mark and Evan, Leon, Yana and Jude, sisters Noreen and Berna, sister in law Ita, nephew, nieces other relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Sunday evening, April 17th, from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, April 18th, in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary town.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Caroline Torpey Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick City, Limerick / Killaloe, Clare



Suddenly, at her home



Very deeply regretted by her partner Sean, children Ailish, Joan, Carol and Matthew, brothers, sisters, father Eugene Lucas, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick Wilkinson, Cloughervilla, Herbertstown, Limerick

Patrick passed away peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick 11th April 2022.

Deeply regretted by his family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Patrick will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital Co. Limerick (V35XV96) this Tuesday (12/April/22) from 6pm until 7pm.

Funeral cortege arriving at the Sacred Heart Church. Herbertstown, at 11.20am for 11.30am requiem mass, burial afterwards in Emly Cemetery. May Patrick Rest In Peace.

------------------------------------------

Messages of condolence may be left here.