Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, April 10, 2022

The death has occurred of Vincent Morris, Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick City and late of Hinchy's Garage, Garryspillane.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughters Anne and Barbara, son David, grandchildren Emma, Ruth, Jamie, Rueben and Billie, great-grandson Jake, sister Bernadette, son-in-law Richard, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Funeral arrangements will be published at a later date.

For those wishing to express their sympathies can do so by clicking on the condolence section, letters of sympathy and Mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons, 2, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Collins (née O'Donoghue), Main Street, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.

Passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at University Hospital Kerry on Sunday April 10th 2022.

Mary, wife of the late Jimmy and grandmother of the late Jamie Harnett, is very sadly missed by her sons James, John and Michael, daughters Eilish, Catherine and Maria, sisters Joan Riordan (Templeglantine) and Chriss Philbrooks (London), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 5.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

For those attending the funeral and Requiem Mass please wear a mask.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace. If you would like to leave a message of condolence please click here