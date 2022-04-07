Deaths in Limerick - March 7, 2022

The death has occurred of Billy Bermingham

Of Glenthorn, Dublin Hill, Cork and Castletroy

Billy, died (peacefully) at the Mercy Hospital Cork.

Predeceased by his father Paddy Foley and sister Anne Garvey.

Very deeply regretted by his partner Brenda, children Paul, Tara, Richard and Mandy, stepdaughter Lorraine, grandchildren, mother Kay Foley, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday, April 8 from 4pm to 5.30pm, with removal afterwards to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, April 9 followed by a private family cremation service.

Mass will be live streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/milfordlimerick

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Tony Cahill

Of Banogue and Monaleen

Principal of Monaleen National School.

Tony died peacefully, after a short illness, in University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre, adored children Shóna, Cian and Aoife, Shóna’s Fiancé Eoghan, brothers Seán and Pat, mother-in-law Marie, brother-in-law Fearghal & family, sister-in-law Breffni & family, nephews, nieces, relatives, his many colleagues, students, former students and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, April 10 from 2:30pm. Removal to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford at 5pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday (April 11th) at 12noon which will be live streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/milfordlimerick.

Burial afterwards St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

The funeral cortege will pass Monaleen National School on Route to Adare at 1:30pm approx.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Maude Callinan

Of Carrigoran House, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare and Caherdavin

Late of Cherry Avenue, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick

Maude, died (peacefully) in the tender care of Carrigoran House.

Predeceased by her sister Rita.

Very deeply regretted by her cousins John McEvilly, Gerry McEvilly and Jennifer McEvilly, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Removal on Tuesday, April 12 to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30am

Mass will be live streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/caherdavin

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick Junior Clancy

Of Ballinacurra Gardens

Formerly of Crescent Clothing. On April 6, 2022, peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of the late Marion, dearly loved father of Majella (Coleman), Sharon (Purcell), Marion (Guerrini), Kieran and Padraig. Predeceased by his brothers Tom and John. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Neil, Keith and Noel, daughter-in-law Jeanelle, grandchildren Aoife, Conor, Evan, Sarah, Chloe, Lauren, Elva, Niamh, Sophie, and Adam, sisters Marie, Eleanor, Mairead and Terry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Friday April 8, at 2pm followed by cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

*******

The death has occurred of Helen Roche (née Kennedy)

Late of Roche's Road and Abbeyview, Rathkeale

On this the second anniversary of Helen's death in Holland-on-Sea, Essex, England her ashes are being returned to be interred in the Kennedy family grave.

Predeceased by her parents Edward and Nora, brothers Eamonn and Michael, and her recently deceased sister Mary Supple (Adare) who passed away peacefully in January 2022. Sadly missed by her loving husband Daniel, daughter Siobhan, brother Brian (USA), sisters Ann Shea (USA), and Noeleen Mullins (Limerick), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11.00am followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Noreen Hayes (née Myers)

Of The Hill, Kilmallock and Killarney, Kerry

Peacefully, in the loving care of St John's Hospital staff, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by husband Donie, brother Ned and sister Sr Philippa. Deeply regretted by son Donal, daughters Ger, Brid, Mary and Eileen, sons-in-law Sean, PJ, Joe and John, daughter-in-law Frances, brothers Fr Sean (Brazil) and Daniel, sister Teresa, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews nieces, cousins, relatives and large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing Friday evening, April 8, between 6pm and 7.30pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock. Funeral Mass Saturday, April 9, in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock, at 10am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

*******

