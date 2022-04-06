Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

THE death has occurred of Ann Fitzgerald of Donoman, Croom. On April 5, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Adare & District Nursing Home, Croagh. Daughter of the late Pat and Margaret. Sister of the late Mary. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers Jim, Denis, Paddy, Gerry, Willie and Johnny, sisters Peggy and Teresa, sisters-in-law Carmel, Geraldine, Kathleen and Helen, Teresa’s partner John Crowley, nephews, nieces, relatives, residents and staff of Adare & District Nursing Home and friends. Reposing this Thursday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm to 7:30pm. Remains arriving on Friday for 3pm requiem Mass in the Holy Trinity Church, Adare, with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare. Ann’s Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Clive Hodkinson, Mallow, Co Cork and formerly of Elm Park, Ennis Road, Limerick. On April 5, 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Brid Haven Nursing Home, Mallow. Beloved husband of the late Esther. Dearly loved father of Aaron and Sarah. Predeceased by brothers Aubrey, Malcolm and twin brother Victor. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Gareth, grandson Alex and granddaughter Noelle, nephews, nieces, all his extended family, relatives, friends and the staff at Brid Haven Nursing Home. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday, April 7 from 4.30pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Friday, April 8 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Clive’s Requiem Mass will be streamed live.

The death has occurred of Fr. David Kennedy of Clonlusk, Doon and late of the Diocese of Limerick. On April 5. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister in law Tresa, nephews, nieces grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, Bishop of Limerick Rev. Brendan Leahy and Brother Priests and former parishioners, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Church, Doon, Co. Limerick on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass for Fr. David will take place in St. Patrick's Church on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 3pm and burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Masks to be worn, please. Mass may be viewed on https://doonparish.ie/webcam/.

The death has occurred of George Staunton of Ashbrook Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick City, / Dublin / Tuam, Galway. Lt. Col. (retired). Formerly of Tuam and Dublin and late of Castletroy Golf Club. Beloved husband of the late Jackie. Sadly missed by his loving sons Brian and Mark, daughters Ciara (Murphy) and Aoife, son-in-law Liam, daughters-in-law Sandra and Orla, grandchildren Niamh, Cathal and Roisín, Conor, Tom, Ryan and Flynn, Ronan, Darragh, Colm and Shane, sister Noreen (Farrelly), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (April 8) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday (April 9) to arrive for 11am Mass which will be live streamed. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

