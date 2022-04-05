Search

05 Apr 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

05 Apr 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Regan (née Keogh) of Ring, Waterford / Youghal, Cork / Newcastle West, Limerick.

Kathleen died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Youghal and District Nursing Home Gortroe, beloved wife of the late Fintan, and much loved mother of Sarah and Edith, sadly missed by her loving daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, her relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Kathleen will repose at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal on Wednesday from 6pm until 7pm.

Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church the Strand Youghal followed by a private Cremation service.

Please leave your condolences in the link below.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) Brennan of Knockbrack, Lisnagry, Limerick / Janesboro, Limerick.

Terry died April 4th 2022 peacefully at his home sorrounded by his loving family.

Recently predeceased by his sister Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth (nee O’Grady), son and daughters Marie (Houlihan), Fiona (Vacas), and son Declan, sons in law Michael and Nuno, grandchildren James, Julieta, Sofia, Jack, Mark and David, sister Martha Kilbridge, brothers in law Patrick, Mike and Noel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Wednesday 6th April from 6 P.M. to 7.30 P.M.

Arriving on Thursday 7th to St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 A.M. which can be viewed on the link below. Burial afterwards in the Church grounds, Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

-------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media