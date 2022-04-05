Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Regan (née Keogh) of Ring, Waterford / Youghal, Cork / Newcastle West, Limerick.



Kathleen died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Youghal and District Nursing Home Gortroe, beloved wife of the late Fintan, and much loved mother of Sarah and Edith, sadly missed by her loving daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, her relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Kathleen will repose at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal on Wednesday from 6pm until 7pm.

Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church the Strand Youghal followed by a private Cremation service.

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) Brennan of Knockbrack, Lisnagry, Limerick / Janesboro, Limerick.



Terry died April 4th 2022 peacefully at his home sorrounded by his loving family.

Recently predeceased by his sister Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth (nee O’Grady), son and daughters Marie (Houlihan), Fiona (Vacas), and son Declan, sons in law Michael and Nuno, grandchildren James, Julieta, Sofia, Jack, Mark and David, sister Martha Kilbridge, brothers in law Patrick, Mike and Noel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Wednesday 6th April from 6 P.M. to 7.30 P.M.

Arriving on Thursday 7th to St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 A.M. which can be viewed on the link below. Burial afterwards in the Church grounds, Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

