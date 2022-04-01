Deaths in Limerick - Friday, April 1, 2022

The death has occurred of Brother Colm Kennedy S.D.B. of Crumlin, Dublin. Formerly of Warrenstown College and Pallaskenry. Late of Griffith Avenue.

Sadly missed by his sister Maire; nieces Roisin, Deirdre, Emer and Margaret; nephews Roger, Joe, Brian, Pat, John and Frank, cousin Michael, extended family, friends and the Salesian Community in Crumlin.

Reposing at Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin village on Saturday from 12noon to 3pm with funeral Mass at 11am on Monday (April 4) at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Sean McDermott Street, Dublin - click here for live-stream.

Cremation service afterwards (1pm) at Glasnevin Crematorium - click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Catherine Joyce of Woodpark, Garden Hill, Castleconnell, Limerick.

Predeased by her parents William and Eileen and her sister Maureen. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Teresa, Jerry, Tom, Helen, Anne and Pauline; brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell, on Sunday (April 3) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Joesph's Church Castleconnell.

Requiem mass on Monday (April 4) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Catherine's funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.

House Private Please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Donal (Donie) Killeen of Parkview Drive, Greystones, Limerick. Formerly of SPS Shannon and BS&B Raheen.

Survived by his loving wife Cora (Finucane); daughters Jean, Niamh and Anna; sons-in-law Ger, Eoin and Ray, grandchildren, brother Anthony, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Predeceased by his brother Michael, sisters Marie and Ayla.

Requiem in St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue on Monday (April 4) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Donal's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.

House Private please

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Anne Feeney (née Griffin) of Castleview Gardens, Clancy Strand, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearest mother of Peter, Gerard, John, Catherine, Carmel and Suzzane.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Margaret, daughter-in-law Michelle, Carmel’s partner Paschal, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (April 3) from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy’s Strand on Monday (April 4) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

House private.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.