Deaths in Limerick - Friday, April 1, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - April 1, 2022
The death has occurred of Brother Colm Kennedy S.D.B. of Crumlin, Dublin. Formerly of Warrenstown College and Pallaskenry. Late of Griffith Avenue.
Sadly missed by his sister Maire; nieces Roisin, Deirdre, Emer and Margaret; nephews Roger, Joe, Brian, Pat, John and Frank, cousin Michael, extended family, friends and the Salesian Community in Crumlin.
Reposing at Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin village on Saturday from 12noon to 3pm with funeral Mass at 11am on Monday (April 4) at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Sean McDermott Street, Dublin - click here for live-stream.
Cremation service afterwards (1pm) at Glasnevin Crematorium - click here for live-stream.
Family flowers only please.
__________________________________
The death has occurred of Catherine Joyce of Woodpark, Garden Hill, Castleconnell, Limerick.
Predeased by her parents William and Eileen and her sister Maureen. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Teresa, Jerry, Tom, Helen, Anne and Pauline; brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell, on Sunday (April 3) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Joesph's Church Castleconnell.
Requiem mass on Monday (April 4) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.
Catherine's funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.
House Private Please.
__________________________________
The death has occurred of Donal (Donie) Killeen of Parkview Drive, Greystones, Limerick. Formerly of SPS Shannon and BS&B Raheen.
Survived by his loving wife Cora (Finucane); daughters Jean, Niamh and Anna; sons-in-law Ger, Eoin and Ray, grandchildren, brother Anthony, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Predeceased by his brother Michael, sisters Marie and Ayla.
Requiem in St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue on Monday (April 4) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.
Donal's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.
House Private please
__________________________________
The death has occurred of Anne Feeney (née Griffin) of Castleview Gardens, Clancy Strand, Limerick city.
Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearest mother of Peter, Gerard, John, Catherine, Carmel and Suzzane.
Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Margaret, daughter-in-law Michelle, Carmel’s partner Paschal, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends
Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (April 3) from 4pm to 5.30pm.
Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy’s Strand on Monday (April 4) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.
House private.
Family flowers only – donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.
May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.
Number 3 Clanwilliam Square is in a fantastic location, one of Limerick's most sought after addresses, the Golf Links Road, Castletroy
Students from Scoil Mhuire in Broadford cheering on the footballers and (below) teacher and Limerick player Cillian Fahy with Aoibhe Boyce and Liam Og O'Brien | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Cllr Adam Teskey, pictured outside the former Bank of Ireland in Rathkeale, has welcomed the agreement | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.