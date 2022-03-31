Search

31 Mar 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, March 31, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, March 31, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Dunne (née Hynes).

Of St Lawrence Park, Garryowen. Late of Ballysimon Road.

Mary died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Predeceased by her husband Michael, granddaughter Donna and daughter-in-law Annette.

Very deeply regretted by her son Eddie, daughters Jean, Maureen and Susan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Ray and Declan, other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday, April 3 from 12.00pm to 2.00pm. Arriving at St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Monday, April 4 for Requiem Mass at 11.00am

Mary's requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the NCBI

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael Celestine Stokes

Of Ballinaclough, Pallasgreen

On March 31, 2022. Michael, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughter Mary, parents Tommy and Nora, brothers Eddie and John and sister Helen. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mary, daughter Noreen, sons Michael, Francis and Noel, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters ,brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Saturday evening, April 2 2022, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Remains arriving at St. John The Baptist Church, Nicker at 2pm for 2.15pm mass on Sunday, April 3 2022, and burial afterwards in St. Columba's Cemetery, Pallasgreen.

Mass may be viewed on https://church-services.ie/nicker-parish/

*******

The death has occurred of Austin Ward

Of Gotoon, Kilmallock

Predeceased by his beloved father Pete. Deeply regretted by his fianceé Elaine, mother Patsy, brothers, sister, stepson Jamie, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock on Friday, April 1, between 6pm and 8pm. Arriving at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock on Saturday for 12noon Mass. Burial afterwards to Ballingaddy cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary O'Keeffe (née Barry)

Of Knocknacrohy, Abbeyfeale

Of Tralee Community Hospital and late of Barry’s Shop, Two Gneeves, Brosna; passed away peacefully surrounded by her devoted family on March 29, 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband Martin, her sisters Margaret, Eily, Nora and Josie, her brothers Dan Joe, Bruddy, Paddy and Gerald, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Mary will be sadly missed by her sons Anthony and Garry, daughters-in-law Carmel and Anne Marie, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Brigid’s Church Duagh. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

****

