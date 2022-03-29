Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The death has occurred of Bridget Moloney (née Mulvihill) of Mount Blakeney, Kilmallock, Limerick / Glin, Limerick.



Bridget died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre Limerick.

Beloved wife of Denis and dear mother of Yvonne [Biggane], Sharon and Denise.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, brothers, sisters, granddaughter Lauren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Hawe's funeral home, Charleville P56YY15, on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Reception into St Patrick's Church, Garrienderk, on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 10am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Those who wish may leave a personal message at the link below. Strictly no flowers. Donations, in lieu, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

The death has occurred of John Meaney of Sunshine Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick and late of Thomond R.F.C.

John, died (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, at Athlunkard House Nursing Home.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons Roy and John-Paul, daughters Melissa and Alison, grandchildren Clodagh, David, Cian, Jake, Dylan, Sean and Ava, daughters-in-law Pauline and Sandra, son-in-law Graham, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his siblings Thomas, Oliver and Paddy.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday (April 1st) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Arriving at St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, on Saturday (April 2nd) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am

John's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed at the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

House private, please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Munchin's Church, Restoration Fund.

The death has occurred of Marie Heslin of 3 Pery Street, Limerick City, Limerick.



Marie Heslin (3 Pery Street, Limerick, late of Bord Na gCon) 27th March 2022, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved daughter of the late James (Jimmy) and Joan. Dearly loved sister of Matt and the late Siobhán.

Sadly missed by her loving sister-in-law Áine, brother-in-law Noel (O’Halloran), nephews & nieces James, Steven, Julie, Niall, Christine, Brian, Joanne and Rory, cousins, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Wednesday (30th March) evening from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (31st March) in the Dominican Church at 11am followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

In the interests of public health, please adhere to social distancing protocols and government guidelines regarding Covid.

The death has occurred of Gerard Keane of Ashbrook, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick.



Gerard Keane (Ashbrook, Ennis Road, Limerick, formerly of Shelbourne Avenue, former History and English teacher, late Irish Soccer Referees Society) died 28th March 2022, peacefully at Ennis General Hospital.

Predeceased by his loving parents Dick and Anne. Sadly missed by his wife Dympna, daughters Janet and Ada, Janet’s partner Ewan, grandson Ewan, brothers Des, Richard, Eugene and Peter, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening (31st March) from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Friday (1st April) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Gerard’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link below. House private. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Samaritans Ireland.

