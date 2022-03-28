Deaths in Limerick: Monday, March 28, 2022

THE death has occurred of Leo O'Dwyer Kilquane Drive, Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick.



Late of Eircom and Limerick Civic Trust. Leo, died (peacefully) at his residence, in the presence of his loving family.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Carol Ann, daughters Ailish, Sinead and her partner Jen, Maeve and her partner Colin, grandchildren Carlee and Shea, brothers Tom, Ciaran and John, sister Marie Lawlor, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (March 30th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday (March 31st) to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joan HICKEY (née McMahon) Boreen an Tobair, South Circular Road, Limerick / Leap, Cork



Retired Teacher, St. Paul’s National School, Dooradoyle, Limerick

Joan passed away peacefully after a short illness, at home, on 27th March 2022.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Declan and daughters Olive, Sheila & Liz, sons-in-law Brian, Richard & Frank, adored grandchildren Emma, Siobhán, Tristan, Lucy, Kate & Chloe, by her sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends, especially those in St. Paul’s Bridge Club.

Pre-deceased by her brother Jim. Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick on Wednesday 30th March for Requiem Mass at 12:30pm.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Daly (née Bourke) Corrin View, Fermoy, Cork / Ballylanders, Limerick



Daly (Fermoy & Late of Ballylanders, Co. Limerick.) peacefully on March 27th 2022 aged 73 years, surrounded by her loving family & in the loving tender care of the nurses & staff of Amberley Nursing Home, Fermoy.

Mary (née Bourke) beloved wife of Richard & sister of the late Olive. Deeply regretted & sadly missed by her loving husband, son Colin, son Maurice and his wife Lorraine, daughter Martina and her husband John, sisters Ellen and Breda, brother Bill, grandchildren Lana, Cormac, Calum, Milo, Louie and Belle, nephews & niece, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Martin Neligan & Sons Funeral Home, The Old Train Station, Fermoy, P61K682 on Wednesday, March 30th 2022, from 6pm to 7pm.

Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Fermoy, on Thursday, March 31st 2022, at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilcrumper New Cemetery, Fermoy.

House Private Please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

All those attending the funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines on how to protect yourself & others.

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Aherne Woodlands Green, Renmore, Galway / Carraturk, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick.

Tom died peacefully at University Hospital Galway with his son Liam by his side. Deeply mourned by his beloved wife Mary (née Dunne), much loved daughter Máire, and by his son Liam and daughter-in-law Sarah, his sister in Scotland Peg Downie, cousin Mary Keating, nieces and nephews, the extended Aherne and Dunne family, neighbours and friends.

Pre-deceased by his sisters Julia, Maimie and Lena and brothers MIchael, Ned and Billy. R.I.P.

Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore on Tuesday, 29th March from 5 p.m. with Removal at 6.30 p.m. to the adjacent Church.

A 'Walk-Through' system is in place. Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 30th March. Funeral after Mass to the new cemetery, Bohermore.

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Timmy Ahern, Vincent Gardens, London, NW2 and late of, Athea, Limerick



Timmy Ahern, of Vincent Gardens, London, NW2 and late of Athea, Co. Limerick. Passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on 16th March 2022.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, children Fiona and Mark, and his grandchildren Haley, Jack, Ruby and Abbie.

Timmy will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by his family and his many close friends.

The Ahern family are very grateful for your support, sympathy, and prayers at this very sad time.

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Donal FINN Church Road, Raheen, Limerick / Hospital, Limerick



Formerly of Bank Place, Hospital, Co. Limerick & Analog Devices. Donal passed away unexpectedly.

Pre-deceased by his Parents Darby & Joan.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Vanessa adored son Logan, brothers Richard, Jim & Ger, sister Mary, parents-in-law Gretta & Willie O’Shea, brothers-in-law Graham & August, sisters-in-law Amy & Sophie, Marina, Suzanne & Gill & Lauren, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday 31st March, from 5-7pm.

Service will take place in Analog Devices Sports & Social Club, Mungret College (Eircode V94 OY56) on Friday 1st April at 12 noon followed by Burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

-------------------------------------

