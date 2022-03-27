Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, March 27, 2022

The death has occurred of Pauline Purcell (née Guerin), Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick; Late of Aer Rianta Shannon and St. John's Hospital, Limerick

Pauline, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Galway.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy) Purcell

Much loved mother of Christy, Jackie, David, Trish, Michael, Patrick and Derek. Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Michael Guerin, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (March 28th) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Arriving at St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Tuesday (March 29th) for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Pauline's Requiem Mass will be streamed live here

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) O'Riordan, Rathmale, Mungret, Limerick and formerly of Cunigar, Askeaton.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Noreen (Nora) and dearly loved father of Patrick, Anthony and Marian. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Belinda, son-in-law Vincent, granddaughters Annabelle and Aislinn, brothers Jim, Liam, Pat and Frank, sisters Kitty and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown on Tuesday (29th March) evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (30th March) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

Joe’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

House private, please.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Brennan, Menloe, Dernish Avenue, Foynes, Limerick / Wexford.

Passed away peacefully in the care of ward 8b in the University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his loving wife Madeleine.

Very sadly missed by his sons Tony and Brian, daughter Susan, grandchildren Cillian, Alex and Eoin, son In law Yohan and daughters In law Claire and Sarah.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Madigan's funeral home Shanagolden on Tuesday evening (29th March) from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St.Senan's Church Foynes.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (30th March) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery Askeaton.

Mass will be live-streamed via this link https://youtu.be/5G9CWKkbcRQ

Messages of Sympathy may be expressed through the Condolence section below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jack Curtin, Toureenmcauliffe, Tournafulla, Limerick / Rockchapel, Cork.

Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 27th 2022. Jack is very sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, sons Neil, Batt and John, daughters Maura and Bernadette, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Jennifer, Bernadette’s fiancé Conor, Batt’s partner Rebecca, Neil’s partner Sharon, grandchildren Ella, Jack, Diarmuid, Clara and Aoibhín, brother Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode V42 HD63) on Monday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral cortege will depart Jack’s home on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. on route to St. Patrick’s Church Tournafulla to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM locally. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Templeglantine For those attending Requiem Mass please wear a mask.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) Brogan, Walnut Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick and late of De Beers and Young Munster R.F.C.

Terry, died (peacefully) in the exceptional care of Adare and District Nursing Home, Croagh.

Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (nee O’Sullivan)

Much loved father of Helen, Yvonne, Patricia and Hugh.

Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Charlie, daughter-in-law Mary, sisters May and Kay, brother-in-law Frank, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (March 29th) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Arriving at St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Wednesday (March 30th) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am

Terry's Requiem Mass will be streamed live here

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland. (To donate online click here)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

