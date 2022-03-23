Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, March 23, 2022

The death has occurred of Rita Fitzgerald (née O'Connell) of Lower Carey's Road, Limerick city. Late of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen.

Beloved wife of the late Con. Sadly missed by her loving family, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Friday (March 25) from 5pm to 6pm with Requiem Mass at 10am on Saturday at he Dominicans Church, Glentworth Street.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Olive Cosgrave (née Keogh) of Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick. Late of Watergate and Danus Clothing).

Beloved wife of Martin and dearly loved mother of Michael, John, Martin and Mary. Predeceased by her sister Eileen (Hickey).

Sadly missed by her son-in-law Stewart; daughters-in-law Catherine, Melissa and Jackie; her beloved grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Saturday (March 26) from 5pm to 6.30pm with requiem Mass at 12.30pm on Sunday in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road - click here for live stream.

A funeral service will take place at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm on Sunday.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of John Cagney of Oldtown, Hospital, Limerick.

Predeceased by his loving wife Creina, brother Pat; sisters Sr. Emanuel, Kathleen and Betty. Deeply regretted by his son Derry; daughters Mary (Long, Cullen), Patricia (Sheehan, Kilfinane), Lennie (Ryan, Knockainey), Annette (Hayes, Kilfinane), sister Sr. Josephine (Jo, Roxboro); daughter-in-law Regina; sons-in-law James, Michael, John, DJ and Ian; sister-in-law Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and carer Angela Ryan, Emly.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital, County Limerick on Thursday (March 24) between 5pm and 8pm.

John's funeral cortége will leave the funeral home at 11.15am on Friday (March 25) to arrive for 11.30am Mass in St John The Baptist Church, Hospital.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Red Cross Ukraine.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.