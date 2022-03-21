Deaths in Limerick: Monday, March 21, 2022

The death has occurred of Maude O'Sullivan (née Carroll) Inchicullane, Killarney, Kerry / Pallasgreen, Limerick



O' Sullivan, Maude nee Carroll, Inchicullane, Killarney, Co. Kerry, formerly of Pallasgrean, Co. Limerick, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick, 20th March 2022. Predeceased by her husband Donal.

Deeply regretted by her sons Gerard, Kevin & Don, daughter in law Marie, grandchildren Eoghan, Calida, Norah, Fiadh & Alannah, sister Judy & brother John, brothers in law, sisters in law, neighbours, relatives & friends RIP

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Ryans' Funeral Home, Pallasgreen, from 6 o clock to 8 o clock. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11 o clock in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, Co. Kerry with burial afterwards in Aghadoe cemetery.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) O'Shea (née Doohan) Highfield, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at Caherass Nursing Home. Wife of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her son John, daughters Rosemary, Miriam and Margaret, daughter in law Patricia, son in law Jim and the late John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother John, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to arrive Tuesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, Ennis Road, with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation or The LauraLynn Children's Hospice.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Liam Nolan, 15 Park Avenue, Adare, Limerick

Saturday March 19th 2022,

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS LATER

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Annette Moore (née Penny) Castletroy, Limerick



Annette Moore (nee Penny) (The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Thomas Street and Glenview Gardens), March 20th 2022 peacefully at the Park Nursing Home.

Beloved mother of Deirdre, Richard and Sonja. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Alan and Donal, her cherished grandchildren Jenna, Kian, Penny, Megan and Molly, great grandchildren Ryan, Max, Leo, Lola and Ada, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Tuesday (22nd March) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, on Wednesday (March 23rd) at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Marie KELLY (née McCarthy) Woodcote, Ballyclough, Limerick / Ballinhassig, Cork / Foxrock, Dublin



Kelly (née McCarthy), Marie, Woodcote, Ballyclough, Limerick, peacefully, in the loving company of her children and the tender and exceptional care of Foxrock Nursing Home.

Retired teacher, Salesian Seconday School, Fernbank. Wife of the late Noel and sister of the late Rita McCarthy. Sadly missed by her son Richard, daughters Anne (Dolan) and Helen, treasured grandchildren Jennifer, Sophie, Darragh, Eoin, Hugh, and Conor, sons-in-law Kevin and Mac and daughter-in-law Eileen, cousins, many friends, and the staff and residents of Foxrock Nursing Home. May she rest in peace. "Samhradh buí na nóinín glégeal"

Requiem Mass this Wednesday, 23rd March, at 10.00am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, Dublin 18.

Followed by cremation at 12.15pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date in the Mountain Cemetery, Goggin's Hill, Ballinhassig, Co. Cork.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Maria JESIOR Castletroy, Limerick & formerly of Poland.

Maria died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Waldemar.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Magdalena & Isabela Maria, her six adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sister, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday 23rd March, from 12:30pm. Removal to Arrive for Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Denmark Street, at 2pm.

This will be followed by private cremation. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Pat Dunne Bruff, Limerick / Fedamore, Limerick

March 20th 2022 at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved son of the late Frankie and Kathleen and brother of the late Fossy.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Sharon, family Samantha and Gavin, brother Jimmy, sisters Catherine, Geraldine, Jackie and Susan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, uncles, aunts, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, kind neighbours and his large circle of good friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Tuesday evening in Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Removal to arrive on Wednesday at Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Fedamore Old cemetery.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John CLOHESSY O'Donoghue Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick



John, died (peacefully) at his residence, in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Catherine.

Very deeply regretted by sons John, Michael, Noel, Stephen and Kenneth and daughters Denise and Caroline, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Tony, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (March 24th) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

The Funeral Cortege will leave the family residence on Friday (March 25th) at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sr. Catherine CORRY. Sisters of Marie Reparatrice, Reparation Convent, South Circular Road, Limerick / Kildysart, Clare

Sr. Catherine died, in the loving care of the sisters and staff at Marie Reparatrice.

Pre-deceased by her sisters Frances (Fanny) O’Donnell, Sr. Perpetual (Nancy) Corry & Sue Dempsey.

Deeply regretted by her sister Mary Grogan (Carhuefree, Killimer), by her niece, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, sisters in community, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass, for family, community and close friends, will take place in Reparation Convent Chapel, on Wednesday March 23rd at 10:30am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Madeline MCDAID (née LEE) Flood Street, Killalee, Limerick



Madeline, died (peacefully) in the presence of her loving family. Dearly loved mum of Maria, Edward and Tracey.

She will be sadly missed by her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchild, son-in-law Paul, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (March 22nd) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm.

The Funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Wednesday (March 23rd) at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. John's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The Funeral Cortege will travel pass the family residence in Flood Street, after the Mass en route to the Cemetery.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

------------------------------------------

