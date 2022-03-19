Search

20 Mar 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

May they rest in peace

THE death has occurred of Mary Hallinan (nee Hayes) of Corlac, Hill Road, Bunratty, Co. Clare. Formerly of Caher Road, Mungret, Co. Limerick. On March 18, 2022 peacefully in her 95th year in the loving care of the staff in the Holly Unit, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ennis. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved mother of Maria (Bucke) and Joan (Rayner). Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, John and Paul, her adored grandchildren Dáire, Siobhán, Clare and Diarmaid, brother-in-law John-Joe, sisters-in-law Rita and Maude, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McMahon’s Funeral Home, The Square, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare V95 PR20 this Sunday (March 20) from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Wells Church, Bunratty. Requiem Mass this Monday (March 21) at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Bunratty Cemetery.

----------


The death has occurred of Paddy Herbert, Ballingaddy, Kilmallock, Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by brothers Nessan and Jimmy, sisters Caramel and Hanna, brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Janet, nieces, relatives, cousins, kind neighbours and large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

----------

The death has occurred of Patrick Finnan of Ballylooby, Knocklong, Limerick / Kilross, Tipperary. On March 8, 2022. Predeceased by his brothers Fr John, Gerry, Billy and Peter, sister Sr Peggy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, sons Gerard, Pádraig, Colm and Fergal, brothers Jim (Australia), Jos (Kildare), Kathleen (Dublin), daughters-in-law, Maria, Mairéad, Emer and Rhodora, sisters-in-law, Breda, Margaret, Eileen (Fenit), Terri (Australia) and Una (Dublin), grandchildren Alex, Tom, Áine, Saoirse, Rebecca, Patrick, Robert, Óisín, Éanna and Rian, nephews, nieces, neighbours, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Sunday evening from 6pm-8pm. Patrick's funeral cortége will arrive at Galbally Church on Monday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Mass will be live streamed (when link is available). Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

----------

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Brien (née Healy) of Peafield House Dromin, Kilmallock, Limerick / Kilfinane, Limerick. At her brother John’s residence in Kilfinane on March 19 in her 92nd year peacefully. Beloved wife of the late J.J. Sadly missed by her brother John, nieces and nephews, sisters in-law Mary and Noreen Healy and Mary Healy (Kilmallock),her great neighbours in Dromin and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home Kilfinane on Sunday, March 20 from 6-8 p.m. Removal from residence privately on Monday morning at 11a.m. to St Andrews Church Kilfinane.Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 p.m. followed by burial to Dromin Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live streamed by clicking on the following link: (Link to follow)

-------------

