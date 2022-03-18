Deaths in Limerick - Friday, March 18, 2022

THE death has occurred of Maureen Webb (née Feehan) of Rockhill, Bruree, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Mick and cherished mother of Michael, Tom, Helen and the late Gerardine. Loving nanny to Adam and Eoin.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Helena and Mags, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends in Limerick, Thurles and Dublin.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville (eircode P56YY15) on Sunday (March 20) from 6pm to 7pm.

Reception into St Munchin's Church, Rockhill, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12noon with burial afterwards at Bruree old cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to St Vincent de Paul Society.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Liam Toomey of Rootagh, Patrickswell, Limerick.

Predeceased by his loving wife Rita and deeply regretted by his sons Damian and Joe; daughters Eileen, Grainne, Sinead and Blaithin; grandchildren Aaron, Joe, Dara, Annie, Rian and Tallulah; brother Sean; sisters Mary and Teresa; daughters-in-law Emily and Liz; sons-in-law Miles and Dave; all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Arriving to Ss Peter and Paul Church, Crecora on Monday (March 21) for 11.30am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards at Crecora Cemetery (new section).

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Red Cross.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Edward Tobin of Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick. Former Merchant Seaman formerly of Irish Ferries.

Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy & Mary; sister Joan and brother Pat.

Sadly missed by his brothers Tom and John; sister-in-law Margaret; aunts Kathleen and Chris; nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (March 20) between 4pm and 5pm.

Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro at 11am on Monday (March 20) with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to the Irish Cancer

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Carol O'Brien of Limerick and Walworth, UK.

Sadly missed by her partner John Nolan; children James, Terry, Sharon, Kelly, Kerry and Gary; grandchildren; brother David, son-in-law Adrian Tully, other relatives and friends, especially the Sheehan family.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (March 22) from 12.30pm followed by removal for 2pm cremation service at Shannon Crematorium - click here for live-stream.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Michael Larkin of Gouldavoher, Limerick. Late of AnCO and Old Crescent RFC.

Loving husband of Ann and Dad of Aoife, Conor, Orna. Cherished grandad of Fintan, Cormac, Rory, Tara, Maeve, Emer, Luke and Darragh. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Carina; sons-in-law Mel and Dave; sisters Helen, Teresa and Anne; brother John, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday (March 20) from 3.30pm to 5pm with Requiem Mass in St. Pauls, Church, Dooradoyle on Monday (March 21) at 12noon followed by burial in Old Mungret Cemetery.

Click here for live-stream of Michael's Funeral Mass.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of William (Liam) Hartigan of Clansfort Terrace, O’Donoghue Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Late of London and the Hunt Museum.

Beloved husband of Teresa and dearly loved father of Maria, Gina and Gerard. Predeceased by his grandson Hassan.

Sadly missed by his beloved 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Tuesday (March 22) from 6pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass will be held in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Roxboro Road on Wednesday (March 23) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Veronica Frawley of Good Council Nursing Home, Old Cork Road, Limerick. Late of Moyross, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her son Brendan; daughters Colleen, Noelle, Lisa and Michaela; grandchildren, great-grandchildren. All other relatives - both in the UK and in Ireland.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, between 2pm and 4pm, on Monday (March 21).

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday (March 22) at Corpus Christi Church, Moyross with cremation afterwards (at 1pm) in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.