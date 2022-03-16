Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

THE death has occurred of Michael Dillane of Gleann Corbaire, Old Railpark, Maynooth, Kildare and formerly of Glin, Limerick. On March 15, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, son Patrick, daughter Martina, daughter-in-law Anne, adored grandchildren Emma, Michael and Seán, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Michael will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St, Maynooth on Friday from 6pm - 8pm. Removal from the funeral home on Saturday, at approximately 9.30am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, can leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below. The funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Madigan, West End House, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, sons James, TJ and Tony, daughters Claire, Triona and Gerry, sons in law Noel and Darren, daughters in law Suzanne, Eilìs and Maretta, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home, West End House, Shanagolden on Thursday (March 17) from 5pm. Removal from West End House to St Senan's Church, Shanagolden for 1pm Mass on Friday, March 18 with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the funeral Mass will be live streamed by clicking the following link - https://youtu.be/EQ_DvujwtrI

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née O'Neill) of Behenaugh, Kilbehenny, Cork, and Tearmon Uí Chaoimh, Mitchelstown, Cork. On March 16, 2022, peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of the late Jack and mother of the late Paddy and Margaret (Caplice). Mary will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Anne (O’Mahony), sister Nancy, son in law Denis, grandchildren David, Jackie, Noel, Shane, Aisling and Eimear, her adored great-grandchildren, relatives, close friends and neighbours. Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny on Friday evening from 6.00 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Kilbehenny. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 a.m. with burial afterwards in the church grounds. Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/KilbehennyAnglesborough.

