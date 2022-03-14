Search

14 Mar 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Monday, March 14, 2022

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

14 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Maisie Kenny (née Lyons) Clonard Terrace, Rosbrien, Limerick

Maisie Kenny (nee Lyons) (Clonard Terrace, Rosbrien, Limerick). March 12th 2022 peacefully in the loving care of St. Pauls Nursing Home, Dooradoyle.

Beloved wife of the late P.J.. Dearly loved mother of Gerard, John and Henry. Predeceased by her brother John-Joe, sister Chris and niece Mary.

Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Colette, Claudia and Martina, grandchildren Ronan, Jack, Andy, Patrick, Sarah, George, David, Sean, and Jade, great-grandchildren Alec and Ollie, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Tuesday from 4.00pm to 5.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue this Wednesday (16th March) at 1.30pm followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

------------------------------

Messages of condolence may be left here. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media