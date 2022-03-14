Deaths in Limerick: Monday, March 14, 2022

The death has occurred of Maisie Kenny (née Lyons) Clonard Terrace, Rosbrien, Limerick
Maisie Kenny (nee Lyons) (Clonard Terrace, Rosbrien, Limerick). March 12th 2022 peacefully in the loving care of St. Pauls Nursing Home, Dooradoyle.
Beloved wife of the late P.J.. Dearly loved mother of Gerard, John and Henry. Predeceased by her brother John-Joe, sister Chris and niece Mary.
Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Colette, Claudia and Martina, grandchildren Ronan, Jack, Andy, Patrick, Sarah, George, David, Sean, and Jade, great-grandchildren Alec and Ollie, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Tuesday from 4.00pm to 5.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue this Wednesday (16th March) at 1.30pm followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.
