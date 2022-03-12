Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, March 12, 2022

The death has occurred of Jimmy Ryan of McDonagh Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Late of the Fairgreen, Ballysimon and Homedica.

Beloved husband of the late Rose and very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Desiree, son David, grandchildren, son-in-law Patrick; David's partner Debbie; sisters Maudie, Vera and Terry; brother-in-law Dominic, nieces, nephews, the extended Ryan and Fitzgerald families, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (March 15) from 4pm to 6pm with Funeral Mass at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

The funeral cortege will pass Jimmy's residence after the Mass while en route to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Stewart (née Fitzgerald) of Villa Pontac, Patrickswell, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Charles and dearly loved mother of Caroline, Jacqueline and Henry.

Predeceased by her brothers Dessie, Jim, Francie, Jack and Tom.

Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Raymond, daughter-in-law Anne; grandchildren Stewart, Luke, Orla, Mariah and Oran; sister Moira, brother Noel, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday (March 14) from 4pm to 5.30pm with Requiem Mass at 12midday on Tuesday in Raheen Church - click here for live-stream.

Burial will take place afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joanne Corbett of Bunratty, County Clare. Formerly of Aer Lingus, Shannon Airport.

Pre-deceased by her sisters Sheelagh & Mary and brothers Dominic, Paddy & George. Beloved aunt of Susan, Ruth, George, and Roger.

Deeply regretted by her grandnieces and grandnephews, Georgie, Dominic, Patrick, Nicholas, Nicola, Christopher & Marcus. Sadly, missed by her extended family, neighbours and her wonderful circle of devoted friends.

Requiem Mass at 12 midday on Tuesday at Our Lady of The Wells Church, Clonmoney with burial afterwards at Bunratty Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Storan of Clondalkin, Dublin. Late of Fanningstown, Crecora, County Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Cyril and much-loved mother of Seamus, Ciarán, Anne and her late daughter Jo. Loving sister of Anthony, Gerard and the late Anne, John, Pat, Mary and Eileen.

Sadly missed by her loving children; daughters-in-law Doreen and Diane; sons-in-law Pat and Sean; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Sunday (March 13) from 2pm to 4pm with Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin Village - click here for live-stream.

Burial will take place in Esker Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) O'Shea (née Murphy) of Clareview Terrace, Farranshone, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Peter and dearest mother of Jim, Zeta (Penny), Mary (Harvey) & Rachel (O’Shea-Patino). Mama Kitty to her grandchildren Barry, Ailís, Muireann and Kevin.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Liz (Moffitt), brother-in-law Billy (O’Shea); sons-in-law Eamonn, Benjamin & recently deceased Frank; Jim’s partner Betty, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, her loving carer Rosemary, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass will take place at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy’s Strand at 1pm on Sunday (March 13) - click here for live-stream.

Burial will take place afterwards at Kilkeedy Cemetery, Ballybrown.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Daffodil Day or NCBI.

House Private please.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joey) O'Dea of Main Emly, County Tipperary. Formerly of Garryowen, Limerick and Knocklong, County Limerick.

Regretted by his mother Angela O’Dea; sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Tuesday (March 15) from 6pm to 7pm with requiem Mass at St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 11.30am on Wednesday (March 16) at 11.30am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Bruce) Lee of Inis Clair, Kildysart, Clarecastle, County Clare. Formerly of Janesboro, Limerick and Reading, Berkshire, UK).

Beloved husband of Frances and dearly-loved father of Stephanie, Sharon, Andrew and Abby.

Sadly missed by his children’s partners Bradley, Chris and Kathy; grandchildren Finnley, Theo, Katie and soon to arrive granddaughter; brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday (March 15) from 12midday to 2pm followed by a Funeral Service in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm - click here for live-stream.

The death has occurred of Ellen Leahy (née Culhane) of Shannon View, Kilfergus, Glin, Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick, brother Michael and sister Cathy.

Sadly missed by her son Eamon; daughters Noreen (Fitzgerald), Marie (Kelliher), Esther (Sheehan); daughter-in-law Liz; sons-in-law Willie, Harry and Gerard; grandchildren Nodlaig Adams (and husband Shane), Ciara, Ben and David; great grandchildren Jack and Evie; sister Mary O'Connor; sister-in-law Mary Leahy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and carers.

Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm on Sunday (March 13) in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin - click here for live-stream.

Burial will take place in the Church grounds.

May they all rest in peace