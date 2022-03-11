Deaths in Limerick - Friday, March 11, 2022

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Storan of Clondalkin, Dublin. Late of Fanningstown, Crecora, County Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Cyril and much-loved mother of Seamus, Ciarán, Anne and her late daughter Jo. Loving sister of Anthony, Gerard and the late Anne, John, Pat, Mary and Eileen.

Sadly missed by her loving children; daughters-in-law Doreen and Diane; sons-in-law Pat and Sean; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Sunday (March 13) from 2pm to 4pm with Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin Village - click here for live-stream.

Burial will take place in Esker Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) O'Shea (née Murphy) of Clareview Terrace, Farranshone, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Peter and dearest mother of Jim, Zeta (Penny), Mary (Harvey) & Rachel (O’Shea-Patino). Mama Kitty to her grandchildren Barry, Ailís, Muireann and Kevin.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Liz (Moffitt), brother-in-law Billy (O’Shea); sons-in-law Eamonn, Benjamin & recently deceased Frank; Jim’s partner Betty, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, her loving carer Rosemary, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday (March 12) from 3pm to 4.30pm with Funeral Mass at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy’s Strand at 1pm on Sunday (March 13) - click here for live-stream.

Burial will take place afterwards at Kilkeedy Cemetery, Ballybrown.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Daffodil Day or NCBI.

House Private please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joey) O'Dea of Main Emly, County Tipperary. Formerly of Garryowen, Limerick and Knocklong, County Limerick.

Regretted by his mother Angela O’Dea; sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Tuesday (March 15) from 6pm to 7pm with requiem Mass at St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 11.30am on Wednesday (March 16) at 11.30am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Gerard (Bruce) Lee of Inis Clair, Kildysart, Clarecastle, County Clare. Formerly of Janesboro, Limerick and Reading, Berkshire, UK).

Beloved husband of Frances and dearly-loved father of Stephanie, Sharon, Andrew and Abby.

Sadly missed by his children’s partners Bradley, Chris and Kathy; grandchildren Finnley, Theo, Katie and soon to arrive granddaughter; brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday (March 15) from 12midday to 2pm followed by a Funeral Service in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm - click here for live-stream.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Ellen Leahy (née Culhane) of Shannon View, Kilfergus, Glin, Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick, brother Michael and sister Cathy.

Sadly missed by her son Eamon; daughters Noreen (Fitzgerald), Marie (Kelliher), Esther (Sheehan); daughter-in-law Liz; sons-in-law Willie, Harry and Gerard; grandchildren Nodlaig Adams (and husband Shane), Ciara, Ben and David; great grandchildren Jack and Evie; sister Mary O'Connor; sister-in-law Mary Leahy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and carers.

Reposing at her home in Glin on Saturday (March 12) between 5pm and 8pm. Removal from her home on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1pm in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin - click here for live-stream.

Burial will take place in the Church grounds.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Helen Connolly (née Enright) of Curramore, Broadford, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Roz; brother, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's funeral home, Newcastle West, on Saturday (March 12) from 6pm to 7pm following by Cremation at 3pm on Monday (March 14) at Shannon crematorium.



May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.