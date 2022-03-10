Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, March 10, 2022

The death has occurred of Pat Collins

Of Glensharrold, Carrigkerry,

Peacefully on March 9, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Donie and sister in law Esther. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, his daughters Linda, Patricia, Sarah and Fiona, brothers Mike and Billy, sisters Lilly and Mary, grandchildren, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton V94 K598 this Friday evening from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Carrigkerry. Arriving at Carrigkerry Church for approximately 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice on https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now/

House private please

*******

The death has occurred of Tom Long

Of Ballinacurra Gardens

Late University Hospital Limerick and the Catholic Institute Athletic Club. On March 9, 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Emily. Dearly loved father of Linda. Sadly missed by his beloved grandchildren Amber and Tai, great-grandson Henley, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday, March 11 from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Service will be held in Shannon Crematorium this Saturday, March 12 at 12.30pm.

Tom’s Funeral Service will be live streamed at https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming

Password TLT12

*******

The death has occurred of Jean McGuane (née Kelly)

Of Maigue Way, Carew Park

Formerly of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston. On March 10, 2022 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Dearly loved mother of her only daughter Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Richard, her precious grandsons, Stephen, Ciáran and Jonathan, niece Caroline and her sons, nephews Yuri and Dermot, brothers, sisters, all other nephews and nieces, relatives, friends and close neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday, March 14 from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave this Tuesday, March 15 at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Jean’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjosephsparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. We would like to thank the staff at Milford Care Centre, Regional Hospital and Comfort Keepers who cared for Jean.

*******

The death has occurred of Noel McNamara

Of Kilmurry Road, Garryowen

Late of Eircom

Noel, died (peacefully) at Nenagh Hospital

Beloved husband of the late Marie and father of the late Donogh. Very deeply regretted by his sons Christy, Robert, Noel and Derek, daughters Fiona and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-greatgrandchild, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Rita, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday, March 14 from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

The funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 15 at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. John's Cathedral.

Noel's Requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Punch

Of Rathmore, Meanus, Limerick

On March 9, 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Ned and Nora and his sister Alice.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Eddie rest in peace

Reposing Friday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7:30pm to St Michael’s Church, Manister.

Funeral Mass Saturday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery as per Covid guidelines with no handshaking please.

*******

The death has occurred of Jacqui Callaghan (née Ronan)

Of 7 Glenquin Manor, Newcastle West and Artane

Formerly of Artane, Dublin. Died, suddenly, on March 8, 2022, at her residence. Deeply regretted by her husband Ruairi, children Ronan, Shane and Alana, mother Delia, parents-in-law Joan and Dermot, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her residence this Friday, March 11, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, on Saturday morning for 11.30am requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

*******

