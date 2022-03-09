Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

The death has occurred of Cyril Conway of Garryglass Avenue, Weston, Limerick. (Late of Blackwater, Ardnacrusha and An Post). Predeceased by his mother Mary, father Dermot and sisters Moira, Dymphna and Niamh. Very deeply regretted by his partner Marie, step-daughter Siobhan, twin sister Pauline, sisters Esther, Geraldine and Angela, brothers Diarmuid and Eoin, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, other relatives and friends.Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (March 10) from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Arriving for requiem Mass at 11.00am Friday in Our Lady of Lourdes Church https://youtu.be/-lhTOw4GQdo. Followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium with service at 1pm. Shannon Crematorium. Password for services in Shannon is MCCC13. The link will go live at 12.55.

The death has occurred of Kenneth Freeman of Henry Street, Limerick City, and formerly of Lisnagry, Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Ena. Sadly missed by his partner Susan, children Isabelle and Zach, his siblings Leonard, Sinead, Christine, Alan, Lorraine and T.J., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, March 11, from 5 to 6:30pm. Service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday, March 12 at 3:30pm.

The death has occurred of Con Greaney, Ballinlonig, Dromcollogher, Co, Limerick. Passed away peacefully at home on March 8, 2022 in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his wife Lily and brother Mossie. Deeply regretted by his sons and daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother and sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, life long friend Mick, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher on Thursday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Funeral Cortege leaving his residence on Friday at 11.45am, to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary cemetery, Newcastle West. Mass will be live-streamed here

The death has occurred of Michael Lowe of Riverside Drive, Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick. Michael died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Margaret and dearest father of Leon, Alison, Rachel and Crystal, adoring granddad to his grandchildren and the late Lillian and his great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The Funeral will arrive for Requiem Mass in St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury on Saturday, March 12, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara. House Strictly Private Please.

The death has occurred of Fiona Murrihy of St Lawrence Park, Garryowen, Limerick. (Formerly of Birmingham, and late of 'Noonan's' and Milford Care Centre). On March 8, 2022 (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. (Predeceased by her mother Mary, sister Marion and brother Noel). Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Shirley, father Jimmy, brothers Seamus, Philip, Brian and Adrian, sisters Diane, Geraldine, Caroline, Michelle, Sinéad, Elaine and Deirdre, grandchildren Tyreek, Ayisha, Zara and Ariya, aunt, uncles, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Thursday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon in St John's Cathedral, with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for 2.00pm service.

The death has occurred of John Reardon of Rathfredagh Cheshire Home and Holycross, Bruff, Co. Limerick. Passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on March 8, 2022. Sadly missed by his son Adam, daughter Hannah and their mother Catherine, daughter-in-law Orla, Hannah's partner Ronan, grandchildren Conor, Robbie, Faye and Lola, sisters Hilary and Bernadette, brothers-in-law John and Seamus, nieces and nephews Fionnuala, Darren and Andrew, extended family and friends. Reposing this Friday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Leaving funeral home at 10.30am to arrive at Ss. Patrick and Brigid's Church, Grange, on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Reidy (née Hynes) of Knockdown, Athea, Limerick. On March 7, 2022 (unexpectedly). Predeceased by her loving husband Moss and sister Annie. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Marie, Angela, Patsy and Elaine; her sister Kathleen (UK), sons-in-law Terry, Alan and Philip, granddaughters Emer, Emily and Megan; grandsons Bobby, Jack and Harry, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing on Thursday March 10 at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin (V94C3C6) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea (via Knockdown). Requiem Mass Friday (Athea Parish Church) at 11am, streamlined on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea followed by burial in Knockanure Cemetery, Co. Kerry.

The death has occurred of John Whelan of Sycamore Heights, Patrickswell, Limerick, and former Taxi Driver. John died peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Sadly, missed by his loving wife Karen Boland, brother Liam, sisters Maureen, Elsie, Margaret and Bernadette, aunts, Marie and Joan, mother-in-law Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, March 10 from 5pm. Removal to Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Mass can be viewed here

