Deaths in Limerick: Monday March 7, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Joan O'Donnell Cricklewood UK & formerly of Castlegarde, Cappamore, Limerick

Joan O’Donnell (formerly of Castlegarde, Cappamore, Co. Limerick and Anson Road, Cricklewood, UK) February 27th 2022, peacefully at Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow, in her 100th year.

Predeceased by her brother Joe and sisters Nan and Biddy. Deeply regretted and fondly remembered by her niece Mary Coughlan, her husband Des, her daughters Grainne, Niamh and Dearbhla and her son Des, Joan’s sister-in-law Peggy O’Donnell and her family, The Landers Family, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandnephews Harvey and Bobby, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home Cappamore Tuesday 8th March from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 o’clock to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery.

Donations if desired to the Irish Red Cross for Ukrainian Fund.

-------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anthony Hayes Claughaun Road, Garryowen, Limerick. (Suddenly) at his residence.

Late of Sony & Virgin Media. Pre-deceased by his Dad Frank and Mam Philomena.

Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken brothers and sisters, Ann, Frank, Phil & Alan, Uncles, brothers in law Timmy & Ray, sister in law Edel, Alan's partner Maria, nephews, niece Niamh, Grandnephew, Grandniece, cousin Catherine, all other relatives, kind neighbours and friends. "We will miss our beautiful brother"

Reposing at Cross's funeral home this Wednesday (9th March) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Arriving for 11.00am Requiem mass on Thursday in St Johns Cathedral, with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joe BYRNE Ballyfore, Edenderry, Offaly, R45 VX04 / Caherdavin, Limerick



Formerly of Redgate, Caherdavin, Limerick. Unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by his wife Rosaleen and daughter Caroline. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Lorraine, Niamh and Nicola, brother Gerry, sisters Josephine and Phil, grandchildren, the Boyle family, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Joe Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home this Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am in St. Brochan’s Church, Bracknagh followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at approx. 3pm. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time

-------------------------------

The death has occurred of KEVIN HENNESSY, The Mews, Rosedale, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Elton, Limerick who died on Monday, 7th March 2022 peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his carer's and staff at the Mews, predeceased by his mother Margaret, brother Davy and uncle William.

Kevin will be sadly missed by his community at the Brothers Of Charity Services and all the staff at the Mews, Rosedale and a wonderful circle of friends.

Kevin will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home Ferrybank on Tuesday 8th March from 2pm untill 4pm with prayers at 3pm, Kevin's removal will take place on Wednesday 9th March to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Athenacey cemetery, Elton, Co. Limerick

-------------------------------

The death has occurred of Shoujin LIN Caherdavin, Limerick. Formerly of Fujian, China.

Shoujin died peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by his partner Xue ni Lai, sons Hao Xuan Lai, Yu Fan Lin & Yu Tong Lin, parents He Xian Ying & Xia Shui Lin, brothers Shou Hui Lin & Shou Hùi Lin, sister-in-law Xí min Chen, other relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday 9th March, from 11:30 am with Prayer at 1pm.

Service will take place in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

The Funeral Cortege will pass Shoujin’s home at 1:30pm approx.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

-------------------------------

