Deaths in Limerick - Friday, March 4, 2022

The death has occurred of Marion Glennon (née Neville) of Lynn Heights, Mullingar, Westmeath. Late of Askeaton, Limerick and formerly of Westmeath County Council.

Wife of Peter and devoted mother of Thérèse, Ciarán and Oisín.

Sadly missed by her husband and family; her mother Catherine (Kit); granddaughter Aoibhinn; sister Marj; brothers Pat and Aidan; Ciarán’s partner Katie, Oisín’s partner Sam, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and exceptional friends.

Reposing at Gilsenans Funeral Home on Sunday (March 6) from 3pm with prayers at 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday (March 7) at 1pm in the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar followed by private cremation - click here for live stream.

Family flowers only please; donations would be greatly appreciated to T.E.A.M. Mullingar at homelessteam.com.

House private please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Peter Commons of Tempelbraden, Pallasgreen, Limerick.

Predeceased by his son Jimmy and deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggie (McGrath); sons Seán and Peter; daughter Áine; daughters-in-law Joan (Fitzgibbon), Trish (Tobin), Catherina (Barrett); brother-in-law, sisters-in-law; grandchildren Brian, Jack, Shane, Mark, Brónagh and Siún; cousins Bridget (Houlihan) and Mary (Spillane); great neighbours cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Templebraden (eircode) V94 K1WD on Saturday (March 5) from 4pm to 6pm with Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2.30pm. in Templebraden Church - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards in Templebraden Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Milford Care Center, Limerick.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Gretta Dean (née Walsh) of Claughaun Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick. Formerly of Bruree, County Limerick and late school warden Presentation School, Sexton Street, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her husband John, son Christopher, daughter Anna, son-in-law Dean, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (March 8) from 3pm to 4.30pm followed by Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday (March 9) at St John's Cathedral - click here for live-stream.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research

House private, please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Corridan of Kilmanihan, Brosna, County Kerry. Formerly of Abbeyfeale, County Limerick.

Husband of the late Bridie (nee Griffin) and pre-deceased by his brothers Kieran (Listowel) and Seán (London), and sister Noreen (Abbeyfeale).

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mairéad; son-in-law Gearóid; granddaughter Bríd; sister Lucy Harnett (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his other relative and friends. Paddy is pre-deceased by

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday (March 6) from 5pm until 7pm with Requiem Mass in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, on Monday (March 7) at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Paddy Clifford of Rossary - More, Newport, Tipperary. Formerly of Mountshannon, Lisnagry, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his sister Norma and son-in-law Declan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary; daughter Frances; son Tom, daughter-in-law Jean; grandchildren Aidan, Heather, Alison and Emma; sister Mary (Hartigan); brothers Liam and Tom, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Delany-Minihan Funeral Home on Saturday (March 5) from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving, for burial, at Rockvale Cemetery at 1pm on Sunday (March 6).

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Deirdre Bradshaw (née McMahon) of Ballyvaskin South, Miltown Malbay, County Clare. Formerly of Hollyville, Cork and Ballyhobin, Castleconnell, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her parents Andrew & Greta, her sisters Andrea & Nuala and brothers Kieran & Tony.

Sadly missed by her sons Kevin, Daragh, Eoghan and Stephen; daughters-in-law Helen, Bella, Julie and Áine; grandchildren; sister Fidelma; brother Dermot; sister-in-law Rachel; brother-in-law Bill, her former colleagues and pupils at Moveen Primary School, Kilkee, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Friel's Funeral Home, Miltown Malbay on Saturday (March 5) from 5.30pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday (March 6) in St. Patrick's Church, Ahane, Limerick at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to burrenrescue.com and Kilkee Search & Rescue.

House private Please.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.