Search

28 Feb 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Monday February 28, 2022

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

28 Feb 2022 1:52 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE DEATH has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'RAHILLY Singland Drive, Dublin Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Formerly of Thomondgate, Limerick and late of the Maintenance Department St. Camillus' Hospital. Peacefully, in the tender care, of Thorpes Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his loving wife Bernadette and his sons-in-law Kieran Battles and Tony Hoban.

Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Geraldine Battles, Fiona Hoban and Pamela Jackson, son-in-law David Jackson, sister Marie Hession, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (March 1st) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

The Funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Wednesday (March 2nd) at 11.10am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. John's Cathedral.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, Milford Care Centre.

---------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen FRAWLEY (née O'Mahony) Stillorgan, Dublin / Dromcollogher, Limerick

26th February 2022 (1928-2022) peacefully, in the care of the staff at Fern Dean Nursing Home, Deansgrange, Co. Dublin.

Beloved wife of the late Edward and devoted mother to Brendan, Gerard, Vincent, Maria and Eamonn. She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace. Reposing on Wednesday (March 2nd) from 2-4pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown (A94 XK28).

Funeral Mass on Thursday (3rd March) at 10am in the Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud, Co Dublin followed by removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Both the Mass and the crematorium service can be viewed online using the following links. https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud and https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul.

---------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of David JOHNSON Murroe, Limerick / Garryowen, Limerick

David died, unexpectedly, on 27th February 2022.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Antoinette & Edward, brothers Billy & Kevin, sisters-in-law Kara & Genieve, nieces Rebecca, Jenna & Zara, nephew Jake, aunts, uncles, girlfriend Aileen, other relatives & many close friends, especially those in Treaty Boxing Club, which he loved. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday 2nd March from 5pm to 6:30pm.

Arriving at St. John’s Cathedral, on Thursday 3rd March for Requiem Mass at 11am.Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery.

 ---------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary FRAWLEY (née MCNAMARA) Peter's Cell, off Bishop Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of the Sandmall, Limerick.

Peacefully, in her 101st year, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Sean and mother of the Patrick.

Very deeply regretted by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Eileen Murphy (Canada), nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (March 2nd) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Removal from Cross's Funeral Home, on Thursday (March 3rd) at 11.30am arriving at St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street for Requiem Mass at 12 noon funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or Pieta House.

 ---------------------------------------------------
Frank Penny (Roundwood, Rosbrien, Limerick. Late Vistakon, and Flextronics). February 28th 2022 peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Zeta. Dearly loved father of Barry and Ailís (Browne). Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary (Nolan), brother Michael, daughter-in-law Rachel, son-in-law Adrian, his beloved grandchildren, Nathan, Hugh, Ollie, Ayla, Josh, mother-in-law Kitty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday (2nd March) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue this Thursday (3rd March) at 11.30am at followed by burial in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations id desired to Milford Care Centre or the Cancer Society of Ireland.

 ---------------------------------------------------

Messages of condolence may be left here. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media