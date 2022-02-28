Deaths in Limerick: Monday February 28, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'RAHILLY Singland Drive, Dublin Road, Limerick City, Limerick



Formerly of Thomondgate, Limerick and late of the Maintenance Department St. Camillus' Hospital. Peacefully, in the tender care, of Thorpes Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his loving wife Bernadette and his sons-in-law Kieran Battles and Tony Hoban.

Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Geraldine Battles, Fiona Hoban and Pamela Jackson, son-in-law David Jackson, sister Marie Hession, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (March 1st) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

The Funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Wednesday (March 2nd) at 11.10am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. John's Cathedral.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, Milford Care Centre.

---------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen FRAWLEY (née O'Mahony) Stillorgan, Dublin / Dromcollogher, Limerick



26th February 2022 (1928-2022) peacefully, in the care of the staff at Fern Dean Nursing Home, Deansgrange, Co. Dublin.

Beloved wife of the late Edward and devoted mother to Brendan, Gerard, Vincent, Maria and Eamonn. She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace. Reposing on Wednesday (March 2nd) from 2-4pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown (A94 XK28).

Funeral Mass on Thursday (3rd March) at 10am in the Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud, Co Dublin followed by removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Both the Mass and the crematorium service can be viewed online using the following links. https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud and https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul.

---------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of David JOHNSON Murroe, Limerick / Garryowen, Limerick

David died, unexpectedly, on 27th February 2022.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Antoinette & Edward, brothers Billy & Kevin, sisters-in-law Kara & Genieve, nieces Rebecca, Jenna & Zara, nephew Jake, aunts, uncles, girlfriend Aileen, other relatives & many close friends, especially those in Treaty Boxing Club, which he loved. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday 2nd March from 5pm to 6:30pm.

Arriving at St. John’s Cathedral, on Thursday 3rd March for Requiem Mass at 11am.Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery.

---------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary FRAWLEY (née MCNAMARA) Peter's Cell, off Bishop Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of the Sandmall, Limerick.

Peacefully, in her 101st year, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Sean and mother of the Patrick.

Very deeply regretted by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Eileen Murphy (Canada), nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (March 2nd) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Removal from Cross's Funeral Home, on Thursday (March 3rd) at 11.30am arriving at St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street for Requiem Mass at 12 noon funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or Pieta House.

---------------------------------------------------

Frank Penny (Roundwood, Rosbrien, Limerick. Late Vistakon, and Flextronics). February 28th 2022 peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Zeta. Dearly loved father of Barry and Ailís (Browne). Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary (Nolan), brother Michael, daughter-in-law Rachel, son-in-law Adrian, his beloved grandchildren, Nathan, Hugh, Ollie, Ayla, Josh, mother-in-law Kitty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday (2nd March) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue this Thursday (3rd March) at 11.30am at followed by burial in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations id desired to Milford Care Centre or the Cancer Society of Ireland.

---------------------------------------------------

Messages of condolence may be left here.