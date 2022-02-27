Deaths in Limerick: Sunday February 27, 2022

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Hanly Moig, Askeaton, Limerick. Hanly James (Jim) Moig, Askeaton on 26th February.
Peacefully in the care of Abbott Close Nursing Home & surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Nuala and daughter Louise.
Sadly missed by his sons Fergus, Paul and David, his daughters Grace and Aideen, daughters-in-law Catherine, Mary and Fiona, sons-in-law Brendan and Steve, his adoring grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.
May he Rest in Peace
Removal from Westfield House to St. Mary's Church, Askeaton for Requiem Mass at 11am Tuesday 1st March, followed by burial in Kilcornan Cemetery.
Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.
