Deaths in Limerick: Friday February 25, 2022

The death has occurred of Patrick MURPHY Kilmurray Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick. Late of Geraldine's A.F.C., Mohawk Shannon and the Tax Office, Riverview House, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his daughter Katriona, sons David, Dean and Gary, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (February 28th) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. The Funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Tuesday (March 1st) at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. John's Cathedral. Patrick's Requiem Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Ben O'SULLIVAN Old Park Road, Corbally, Limerick / Mallow, Cork. Ben died, peacefully, surrounded by his family in the fantastic care of Milford Care Centre.

Sadly mourned by his wife Anne, children John, Marianne, Evelyn & Aoife, adored grandchildren Bláithín, Lorcan, Lily-Mai, Grace & Aleeyah, sons-in-law Jonathan, Mike & Shane, brothers Paddy, Dan, Ger, Con & Steve, sisters Mary, Nancy & Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Jackie & Pat.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday 27th February, from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Ben’s Funeral Cortege will travel via the family home, arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Monday 28th February for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

House Private

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Tony PURCELL Gouldavoher, Fr. Russell Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Leader Limerick & Irish Examiner. Tony died, after a short illness, in University Hospital Limerick

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ailish, daughters Louise & Elaine (Murnane), grandchildren Ava, Dara & Aisling, son-in-law Eoin, twin-brother Billy, sisters-in-law Elsie & Judy, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday 28th February, from 5pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Tuesday 1st March for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

