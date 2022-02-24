Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, February 24, 2022

The death has occurred of Ann Marie Blake (née McDonnell) of Castlepark, Caherconlish, Limerick / Janesboro, Limerick. Late of Sean Heuston Place and Clarke Avenue, Janesboro. Ann Marie, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Ray, sons Pat, David and Raymond, daughters-in-law Phil, Liz and Carol, grandchildren Craig, Emily, Leah and Aoife, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday (February 25) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. The funeral cortege will leave the funeral home on Saturday (February 26) at 9.10am for Requiem Mass at 9.30am in St. John's Cathedral. Ann Marie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

-----------

The death has occurred of Therese Dowling (nee Kilbride), Caherdavin Park, Limerick, late of Athlone, Co. Westmeath. On February 23, 2022, peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Riverdale House Nursing Home, Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare. Predeceased by her son Laurence and her brother Austin. Therese will be deeply missed by her husband, Larry, sons Con and Paul, daughters Mary and Oonagh, grandchildren Sarah and her husband Patrick, Hugh, Stephen, Alex, Abi and Anna, son-in-law Robert, daughter-in-law Jane, Paul’s partner Leslie, sister-in-law Phyllis Kilbride, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass will be held this Saturday (February 26) at 1.30pm in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin followed by burial in Crecora Cemetery. Therese’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

-----------

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Enright, Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury, Limerick, formerly Donnellan’s Buildings, Rosbrien, Limerick. On February 24 peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital. Beloved brother of Mary and Liam. Predeceased by his brothers James, Noel, Michael, Frank, Edward and sister Betty. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Kathy and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday (February 27) from 4.00pm to 5.00pm. Requiem Mass will be held in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue this Monday (February 28) at 11.30am followed by funeral service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm. Charlie’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

------------

The death has occurred of Tobias Green of Avondale Court, Corbally, Limerick / Clare. Peacefully in University Hospital Limerick. Deeply missed by his loving family, parents Charles and Patricia, sisters Sharon and Sonia, his partner Linda, brother-in-law Kevin, niece Clodagh, nephews Cian and Darragh, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home, Blackwater this Friday (February 25) from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral service in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday at 11am.

----------

The death has occurred of Mary Liston of Glenmageen, Ballymorrough, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died peacefully on February 24, 2022 at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Friday, February 25, from 7pm until 8pm. Arriving at Monagea Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 26, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

----------

The death has occurred of Mary O'Carroll (née Ryan Simon) of Larchwood Avenue, Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Mary died, peacefully, surround by her family, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Dermot, children Deborah, Deirdre, Jacqueline, David, Sean and Michael, grandchildren Amy, Daniel, Caoimhe, Ciara, Aoife, Niamh, Isabelle, Dexter, Sean and Harvey, sons-in-law, Aiden, Gerard, Dermot, Craig, daughters-in-law Tanya and Lenika, brothers and sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff on ward 3C UHL and special thank you to the Limerick Ambulance Service for their kindness. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, February 25, from 5pm to 6pm. Arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Saturday, February 26, for 10.30am Mass. Mass will be live streamed. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Cremation Service can be viewed from 11:55am. Password: FC12

-----------

The death has occurred of Helen Ryan of Effin, Limerick / Charleville, Cork. Unexpectedly at her residence. Formerly of McCarthy's Pharmacy, Charleville. Deeply regretted by her brothers Mike, Pat and Joe, sisters Mary (Dore), Ann (O'Connell) and Sheila (Morrissey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in O'Malley Funeral Homes, New Line, Charleville (P56T184) on Friday from 6pm until 7.30 pm. Arriving in St Mary's Church, Effin on Saturday at 11.30 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Funeral after to Effin Cemetery.

-----------

The death has occurred of Lilly Sarsfield (née Williams) of Island Road, Limerick City. Lilly died, peacefully, in the fantastic care of Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and dearest mother of Ber, Jackie, Kevin, Ger and the late Teresa. Sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Mary and Sonya, sons-in-law Ted, Alan and Danny, sister Noreen, other relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, February 27, from 4pm to 5pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. The family have requested no handshaking please.

