Deaths in Limerick - February 23, 2022

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Judge

Of Bengal Terrace and Old Cork Road

Late of the Royal and Merchant Navy

Christy died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by his parents Dolores and George and brothers Tony and Dessie.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Joe, sister Teresa Clohessy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday, February 24 from 4.00pm to 5.30pm.

The funeral cortege will leave the funeral home on Friday, February 25 at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. John's Cathedral.

Christy's requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) cemetery.

Messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

House strictly private, please.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael McGrath

Of Doon Road, Cappamore, V94 WYR2

Late of the Automobile Association. On February 23, 2022, peacefully at home in his 94th year, in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary. Deeply mourned by his children Anne, Martin, Mary, Eileen, Micheal, Arthy, Julie, Denis and Antoinette (Toni), his sister Nancy (New Zealand), sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing in his home at Doon Road for family and relatives only with the Holy Rosary at 8pm February 23, and reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore, Thursday, February 24, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore, Friday, February 25, for requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St. Ailbe’s Cemetery, Emly, Co. Tipperary. The funeral cortege will travel to Emly via Michael’s home on the Doon Road. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu of flowers, to St. Michael’s Day Care Centre, Cappamore.

Michael’s Requiem Mass will be streamed live at: https://churchcamlive.ie/cappamore

*******

The death has occurred of Helen Ryan

Of Effin and Charleville, Cork

Unexpectedly at her residence. Formerly of Mc Carthy's Pharmacy, Charleville. Deeply regretted by her brothers Mike, Pat and Joe, sisters Mary (Dore), Ann (O'Connell) and Sheila (Morrissey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

*******

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Walshe

Of Clonsilla, Dublin, Bagenalstown, Carlow and Askeaton

Late of the OPW, on February 20, 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Oliver (Ollie), beloved husband of Kay (Nee Somers). Predeceased by his parents Sean and Rita and sisters Maureen and Martina. Sadly missed by his loving wife, brother Sean, sisters Annie, Noleen and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace

Removal to the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, Mountview on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Kilcornan Cemetery at 3pm approximately. Ollie’s funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/stphilipclonsilla from Friday morning.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

*******

The death has occurred of Maureen Stokes (née Dillon)

Of Garravan, Oola

Peacefully at The Galway Clinic, February 22, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Margaret, Eileen, Agnes, Marie and Essie, sons James & John Paul, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brother in law Nicholas, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing this Wednesday evening in Ryans' Funeral Home, Pallasgreen until 8pm. Requiem Mass Thursday in Nicker Church at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery.

The funeral mass can be streamed live at https://churchcamlive.ie/nicker-parish/

*******

