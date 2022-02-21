Deaths in Limerick - Monday, February 21, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Eugene FORDE Park Gardens, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Forde Brothers, off Athlunkard Street, Limerick.

Eugene, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, children Linda, Kieran, Eugene and Andrea, grandchildren Flynn, Emily, Kaia, Oliver and Jack, sons-in-law Scott and Brian, Eugene's partner Sona, brothers, sisters, the extended Forde and O'Connor families, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (February 22nd) from 4pm to 6pm.

Flowers optional. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Emma BENSON. Rose Court, Keyes Park, Limerick.



Very deeply regretted by her children Jamie, Ryan, Carra and Ali, parents Anthony and Kathleen, brothers John and Tony, sister Carrie, nephew, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (February 24th) from 10.30am to 11.30am followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium for Service at 12.30pm.

House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------

