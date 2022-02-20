Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, February 20

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Leonard, Cloncannon, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe, Galway and Limerick.

Edward “Eddie” Leonard, son of Martin Leonard and Mary Kate Cunningham who was born on the 27th of June 1935 and lived on the family farm in Cloncannon, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Eddie passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday the 15th of February, 2022 having achieved the age of 86. In the early years, Eddie worked in America in Southern California and returned to Ireland later in life and spent his final years in the Limerick area.

Eddie is survived by two sisters, Mary Leonard of Antioch, California and Ann Christine Williams of San Carlos, California. He was preceeded in death by his parents and sisters Mary Ann and Bridie and brothers John, Jimmy and Eugene.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Removal on Tuesday the 22nd of February to St. Cuan's Church, Ahascragh for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Ahascragh Old Cemetery. Eddie's Funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream on https://churchmedia.ie/st-cuans-church-ahascragh/

In the interest of everyone's safety, please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Messages of comfort and support may be forwarded through the “Condolences” section below. Eddie's family would like to thank you for your support at this sad time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Phil Fogarty, Rathcabbin, Tipperary and formerly of Ballyfruta, Garryspilane; London and Australia.

Phil, formerly of Ballyfruta, Garryspilane, Limerick, London and Australia in his 83rd year, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Peggy and loving father to Liam, Philip, Richard, Kevin, Anne and Maura. Very deeply missed by his grandchildren, Deirdre, Mairéad, Gerard, Martin, Dylan, Catríona and Jean and their loving partners. Sincerely missed by his son-in-law Josh, daughter-in-law Crys, his sister Joanie, brothers John, Willie and Tommy. Remembered fondly by his many nieces, nephews, his brothers and sisters-in-law. Pre-deceased by his sister Mary and his brothers, Richard, Paddy and Maurice.

Reposing at his residence in Rathcabbin from 5pm-7pm Tuesday evening. Removal to arrive at Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin, at 10.45am on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Good Shepherd Cemetery, Duleek, Co. Meath, at approx 3pm.

Phil's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/Millislandmedia

May He Rest in Peace

Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Huntingtons Disease Association of Ireland or Grow, mental health.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding public gatherings. Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Curtin, Deliga, Dromcollogher.

Peacefully on Saturday 19th February, 2022, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary and brother Willie (England). Sadly missed by his loving daughter Helen (Delee), sons Denis, David and Pat, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Eileen, Noreen and Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Dave Kirwan, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home Dromcollogher on Monday evening from 7pm to 9pm. Arriving at St Bartholomew's Church Dromcollogher on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

Mass will be live-streamed at St Ita's Pastoral Unit

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding funerals. Condoloences may be left in the condolence book below or through McCarthy Funeral Director, Dromcollogher, Co Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

