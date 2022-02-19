Deaths in Limerick - February 19, 2022

The death has occurred of Phil Fogarty

Of Rathcabbin, Tipperary, Ballyfruta, Garryspillane, London and Australia.

In his 83rd year, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Peggy and loving father to Liam, Philip, Richard, Kevin, Anne and Maura. Very deeply missed by his grandchildren, Deirdre, Mairéad, Gerard, Martin, Dylan, Catríona and Jean and their loving partners.

Sincerely missed by his son-in-law Josh, daughter-in-law Crys, his sister Joanie, brothers John, Willie and Tommy. Remembered fondly by his many nieces, nephews, his brothers and sisters-in-law.

Pre-deceased by his sister Mary and his brothers, Richard, Paddy and Maurice.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to be posted once finalised.

Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Huntington's Disease Association of Ireland or Grow, mental health.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding public gatherings.

*******

The death has occurred of Frank (Francis) Holland

Of The Ranch House Bar, Arywee, Fedamore

Frank passed away, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, Friday February 18. Predeceased by his wife Bridgie. Deeply regretted by his son John, daughters Maria and Siobhan, sisters Ann and Bridie, brothers Jim and Tony, grandchildren, sons in law, nieces and nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Sunday, February 20, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St John The Baptist Church, Fedamore. Requiem Mass Monday, February 21 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

Letters of sympathy and Mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety

Please ensure that public health advice is adhered to at all times. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford home care team.

*******

The death has occurred of JJ (John) O'Donovan

Of Lucan and Palmerstown, Dublin and Abbeyfeale

On February 17, 2022, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving dad of John and adored granddad of Darragh. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sons Richard and Pat and their mother Berna, Avril, sister Joan, nieces Kerryann and Danielle, sisters-in-law Sheila (deceased), Maura and Julia, brother-in-law Michael and all the Walshs, Mannions and Connells, extended family and friends, especially Liam Downey and cousins in Limerick and Kerry.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Rom Massey and Sons Funeral Home, 1-3 Dolphin’s Barn, South Circular Road, Dublin, on Monday February 21, 2022 from 2pm prior to removal to the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin arriving at 5pm. Funeral on Tuesday, February 22, after Mass at 10am, to the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, arriving at 12 noon

For those unable to attend the removal and funeral, it will be live streamed at https://dolphinsbarnparish.org/live-mass/ and the cremation at https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to Epilepsy Ireland.

“A proud Limerick man and inter-county player”

*******

The death has occurred of Joan Walsh (née McCann)

Of Bandon, Cork and Dromcollogher

On February 17, 2022, in the loving care of the staff at Skibbereen Residential Care Centre. The beloved wife of the late Donal, much loved mother of Maria, Romy and Sean, predeceased by her brother Mike, sisters Liz and Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Pat and Matt, sister Mary, grandchild, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Bandon. This will be livestreamed via www.bandonparish.ie/live. Funeral afterwards to Dromcollogher Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Alzheimer Society.

Rest in peace

Messages of sympathy can be left on www.patosullivans.ie

*******

