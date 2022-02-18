Deaths in Limerick - Friday, February 18, 2022

The death has occurred of Joseph Stenson of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his sons Darren and Brian; daughters-in-law Joanne and Ciara; sister Linda, brother Patrick, grandchildren Darren, Ria, Shannon, Connor, Aaron, Jay and Ben, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (February 22) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road - click here for live stream.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Bryan MacNamara of Ardchluain, Kilpeacon, Crecora, Limerick.

Dearly beloved son of Tom and Patricia and loving brother of Laura and the late Eimear. Bryan is sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister, uncles, aunt, cousins, relatives, friends and colleagues at HSE South Tipperary Speech and Language Therapy Department.

Reposing at Crecora Church on Saturday (February 19) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Jerry Kavanagh of Glin, County Limerick.

Sadly missed by his wife Ann; daughters Sandra, Sinead and Keili; grandchildren Madison, Chloe and Oliver; brother and sisters; nieces, nephews, extended family and relatives; as well his wide circle of friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing at his residence until 8pm this Friday and at Madigan's Funeral Home, Shanagolden, between 6pm and 8pm on Saturday.

Requiem Mass at Robertstown Church at 12 noon on Sunday (February 29), followed by burial in Robertstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Paddy Flannery of Sandy Lane, Boher, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan; step-sons John and Michael; brother-in-law, John, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Tuesday (February 22) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish for prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (February 23) at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzmaurice (née O'Keefe) of 3 Ambrose Court, Dromcollogher, Limerick. Formerly of Asumpta Newcastle West, Limerick. Wife of the late Willie.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Josephine and Ann; grandsons Fiavhra, and his wife Jemma; Kevin and his partner Sarah, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Saturday (February 19) from 6.30pm until 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemahon Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Breda Fitzgerald of Ballinacarriga, Kildimo, Limerick. Late of Thorpe’s Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her sister Tessie (Loftus); brothers Maurice, Jimmy and Gerry.

Deeply regretted by her loving niece Marie (Maguire), nephews Patrick and Tony (Loftus), grandnephew, grandnieces, great grandnephews, great grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday (February 20) at 12midday in St Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry followed by burial immediately afterwards in Mellon Cemetery, Kildimo.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the charity of your choosing.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.