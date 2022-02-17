Deaths in Limerick - February 17, 2022

The death has occurred of Sheila Sillon

Of Newborough, Patrickswell and Ferrybank, Waterford

Retired teacher at Sacred Heart of Mary School, Ferrybank, Waterford.

Sheila died (peacefully) at St John’s Hospital. Deeply regretted by her sister Moira, nieces, nephews, grand-neices, grandnephews, great grand-nieces, great grand-nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her sisters Anna-Mai and Kate, plus brother Jeremiah.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass in Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Patrickswell on Saturday, February 19, at 2pm. Mass may be viewed live at https://pwbbparish.com/live-stream/

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Patrickswell.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Rose Joy (née O'Grady)

Of Spa Road, Tralee, Kerry and Limerick



Died peacefully on February 16, 2022, beloved mother of John, Patrick and Tracey, dearest sister of Noreen, wonderful nan of Eva, Louise, John, Hayley, Áine, Orlaith and Molly, cherished great-grandmother to Ella. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Grainne and Catriona, son-in-law Joe, her good friends Geraldine, Breda and Kathleen, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the requiem Mass for Rose will be celebrated at 10.00a.m. Streamed on www.stjohns.ie, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.

Rest in peace.

*******

The death has occurred of Josie Moran (née Murphy)

Of Dalgaish Park, Moyross

Josie died, peacefully on February 16, 2022 at Caherass Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearest mother of Michael, Mary (Moore) and Padraig.

Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Michael, daughter-in-law Cora, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Fergal, Sean and Sadhbh, sisters-in-law Peggy, Nessa and Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Pre-deceased by her brothers Patrick and John Joe Murphy.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, February 18, from 5:00pm to 6:00pm.

Arriving at Corpus Christi Church, Moyross on Saturday February 19 for requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Mass will be live streamed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/corpus-christi-church-moyross.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Sullivan (née Gallagher)

Of Clancy's Strand, Limerick City

Maureen died peacefully in her 98th year surrounded by her loving family, in the excellent care of Carrigoran Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Ned and dearest mother of Laura (O’Donovan), Eimear (Begley), Caroline (MacCurtain) and Derville (Potter). Sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her grandchildren Sam and Ruth and her siblings Frank, Msgr. John and Tessie.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy’s Strand on Saturday, February 19, at 10am and will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHzrJihH1Yk&feature=youtu.be

Funeral afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Alice Horan (née Bourke)

Of Killinane, Galbally

On February 15, 2022. Alice. Predeceased by her husband Michael, son Pat, son-in-law Peter and grandson Tom, sisters Mary and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Maura (Bielski, Fermoy-Kinsale), sisters Sr. Dolores (Nora), Annie and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Bridget and very good friend Stephen Bourke, grandchildren Katie, Clair and Michael, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Larry, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Alice's funeral cortége will leave Fraser's Funeral Home, on Friday morning at 10.45am for 11am Mass in Galbally Church. Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEanVqPbK-U

Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery. No hand shaking please.

*******

