Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Bourke (née Dickinson), The Paddocks, Westbury, Corbally, Limerick / Farranshone, Limerick / and Gillogue, Clonlara, County Clare. On February 14th 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Patrick, David, John, Paul and Amanda Fitzgerald. Sadly missed by her loving family, adoring grandchildren Rachelle, Stephen, Stuart, Aaron, Calvin, David, Katie, Tara, Heather, Colleen, Jake, Ivan and Carrie, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Sylvia and Phyllis, brothers Tommy, Alfie, Brian, Glennon and Dermot, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (February 17th) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. The Funeral Cortege will leave the Family Residence in The Paddocks on Friday (February 18th) at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury. Requiem Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Teampaill Cemetery, Grawne, Gillogue, Clonlara, Co. Clare.

----------

The death has occurred of Alice Horan (née Bourke) of Killinane, Galbally, Limerick. On February 15, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Michael, son Pat, son-in-law Peter and grandson Tom, sisters Mary and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Maura (Bielski, Fermoy-Kinsale), sisters Sr. Dolores (Nora), Annie and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Bridget and very good friend Stephen Bourke, grandchildren Katie, Clair and Michael, brother-in-law Larry, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co.Limerick E34 AE22 on Thursday evening from 6pm-7.30pm. Alice's funeral cortége will leave Fraser's Funeral Home, on Friday morning at 10.45am for 11am Mass in Galbally Church. Mass will be live streamed. Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

-----------

The death has occurred of Bernard Kelly of Greenhill Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Bernard, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sons Ger, Bernard, and Frank, daughter Teresa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Dominic and John, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and wide circle of friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (February 17th) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. The Funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Friday (February 18th) at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. John's Cathedral. Bernard's Requiem Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

-----------

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Keogh of Tullaheady, Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballybricken, Limerick. Late of Ballybricken, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his devoted family. Recently predeceased by his brother Jim. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Mai and his children Maureen, Michael and Catherine, son in law Sean and by Ger, daughter in law Kate, cherished grandchildren Shane, Niamh, Darragh, Saoirse, Lorcan, Sadhbh and Erin, brothers Chris, John and Pat, sisters Mary and Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Thursday from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. Remains will leave his residence in Tullaheady this Friday at 11:30 o'c to arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral Mass but cannot, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie

---------

The death has occurred of Mary O'Grady (née McGough) of Askeaton, Limerick. Peacefully at UHL on 15th February 2022. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret and her brothers Peter and Gerard. Much loved and sadly missed by her brothers Fr. Willie McGough and Rev Fr Seamus McGough, sister in law Birdie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Askeaton on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

-----------

