Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

The death has occurred of Sean Rushe of Dromore Rise, Raheen, Limerick / Elphin, Roscommon.



Sean Rushe (Dromore Rise, Raheen, Limerick and formerly of Elphin, Co Roscommon) former CEO of Co. Limerick VEC, February 13th 2022, peacefully at his home, in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his daughter Carmel, son John and wife Mary. Loving father to Bernie, Des, Francis and Rose.

He will be very sadly missed his grandchildren Carmel, Hien and Noah, extended family, a wonderful team of carers, neighbours, relatives, former colleagues and friends.

Sean is reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Wednesday 16th February, 5:30pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral Mass will take place in Saint Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Thursday, 17th February, at 12 noon, followed by cremation.

Sean’s ashes will be interred beside his wife Mary, daughter and son in Moylough Cemetery, County Galway, following his month’s mind mass in Moylough in March 2022. Sean's Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link below.

--------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Rourke of Ballyvarra, Lisnagry, Limerick / Newport, Tipperary.



Died unexpectedly in the care of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his mother Bridget, father Patrick, nephew Evan and brothers Martin, John and James.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Patrick, daughters Natasha and Mairéad, son in law Owen, grandchildren, aunt Kate, sisters, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday 18th February from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for family and close friends followed by removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport.

Requiem Mass on Saturday 19th at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on the link below. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery. Family flowers only please and no handshaking please.

----------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Tim O'Neill of Ashgrove House,Ballybunion Road, Listowel, Kerry / Ballyneety, Limerick.



Tim O'Neill died peacefully, on February 14th, 2022, surrounded by his family and nurses, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.

Beloved brother of the late John, Michael and Noel. Tim was much loved and will be sadly missed by his wife Nancy, children John and Carol, grandchildren Robert, Ivan, Darragh and Eoghan, daughter-in-law Myra, son-in-law Christian, brothers Flan, Pete and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Tim's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Requiem Mass for Tim will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on the link below, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Kerry Hospice Foundation, online at the link below.

----------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Feehan (née O'Flaherty) of Rossbane, Ballyagran, Limerick.



Died peacefully, on February 14th 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her husband Denis, sons Donagh, Sean, Brendan and Thomas (RIP), daughter-in-law Maura, Paraic, grandchildren Ciara, Luke and Rachel, brothers Donal, Jack and Tom, sisters Lena, Aileesh and Norma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home Ballyagran (V35PR86) this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran. Burial afterwards in Colmanswell Cemetery.

Please observe government guidelines regarding COVID-19.

(Mask wearing and no handshaking requested, please).

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

------------------------------------------------



The death has occurred of Tim Browne, Ballybricken, Grange, Co. Limerick and formerly of Dromelihy Hill, Cooraclare, Co. Clare.

He died peacefully, at home with his family.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Chris (nee Doyle), his daughter Tina O’Dwyer, and his sons Stephen, Joseph, Declan, Damien and Caimin.

Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren, son-in-law Jarlath and daughters-in-law Maria, Joanne and Caroline. Beloved brother of Patrick Browne (Dromelihy Hill), the late Christy Browne (Lahinch), the late Maureen Duggan (Ennis) and brother-in-law Donal Duggan.

Remembered by his nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home Ballyneety on Wednesday, 16th February, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving for 11.30am Mass Thursday at St. Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, with burial afterwards in Caherelly Cemetery.

Please ensure that public health advice is adhered to at all times. For those wishing to express their condolences can do so in the condolence section. Letters of sympathy and mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------

