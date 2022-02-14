Deaths in Limerick: Monday, February 14, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Mark BROWNE Aherlow Close, Caherdavin, Limerick. Formerly of Wired FM.

Mark died unexpectedly at home.

Sadly missed by his loving mother Nuala, father Joe, daughter Stacie, son Calum, sister dawn, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives & his many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, 17th February, from 5-6:30pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Friday, 18th February, 11:30am.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please; donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

-------------------------------

The death has occurred of Delores (Dell) Hickey Marian Tce., Galbally, Limerick



Hickey, Marian Tce., Galbally, Co. Limerick, 13th February 2022. Delores (Dell). Predeceased by her parents Patsy & Maureen, sister Mary-Ellen, brothers Thomas & Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Sharon & Dell's partner John Whyte, brothers John & Michael, sisters Joanne (O'Keeffe, Knocklong), Bernie (Cullinane, Ballyorgan), son-in-law Stevie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Raine & Beau, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Delores's funeral cortège will arrive at Galbally Church on Tuesday morning at 9.15am for 9.30am Mass, followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 12 o'clock.

-------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) PHAYER Limerick. 2/11/1967 ~ 11/2/2022

Predeceased by his loving mother Mary.

Sadly missed by his father Patrick, brother Tom, sister Deirdre, son Andrew and partner Jamie, son Eoin, niece Lorna, nephew Darragh, brother-in-law Niall, the mother of his sons Maggie, other relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (February 15th) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. The Funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Wednesday (February 16th) at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. John's Cathedral.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium

Messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to a Charity of your choice.

-------------------------------

The death has occurred of Martin KERLEY, Ascol House, Red Hill Street, London and, Limerick City, Limerick



Late of St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick. Martin, died (peacefully) at his residence, in the presence of his loving family.

Very deeply regretted by his daughter Janet, sons Martin and David, grandchildren Shane, Brian, Joel, Grace, Gabriel and Piper, brothers Joe, Michael and Raymond, sisters Kathleen, Nuala, Teresa, Peggy and Angela, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and his many friends both in the U.K. and Limerick. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday (February 20th) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. The Funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Monday (February 21st) at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------

