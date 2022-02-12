Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, February 12, 2022

The death has occurred of James (Jamie) Cunneen of Frydlant nad Ostravici, Czech Rep. Late of College Park, Corbally. On February 11, 2022, peacefully, Frydlant nad Ostravici, Czech Republic. Survived and sorely missed by his loving wife Ivanna and adored daughter Arianna, mother Phil, sister Sinead and brothers Niall and Colm, mother in-law Zdenka, father in-law Vladimir, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and a wide circle of friends in both Ireland and Czech Republic. Funeral service followed by cremation, to be held next week in Ostrava Czech Rep. An Irish memorial service will be held at a future date. Details to follow.

The death has occured of James Greaney. James died in his residence Lawnway, Carew Park, Limerick on February 11 2022. James is deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and many friends. For those wishing to pay their respects James will be reposing in Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday, February 14 from 3pm to 5pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, February 15, at 11am in the Holy Family Church, Southill. Cremation will take place afterwards in the Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Ryan of 13 Lisheen Park, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick. On February 12, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Patsy, sons Noel and his partner Amanda, Tony and his partner Nicola, daughter Susan (O'Connell), son in law Alan, adoring grandchildren Tara, Paddy, Thomas, Jack, Max and Lauren, brothers Jerry, Thomas and Richie, sister Fiona, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Reposing Monday evening at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell from 6pm to 7:30 pm. Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 11:15 am for Requiem Mass at 11:30 pm in the church. Burial afterwards to St Mary's new Cemetery, Patrickswell. Mass will be live streamed. As per Covid guidelines, house private.

The death has occurred of Peter (Peadar) Daly of Tuamgraney, Clare / Ballingarry, Limerick. Retired An Garda Siochana. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his wife Peggy (neé Mannion) and baby daughter, Emma, RIP. Devoted father of Conor, Gordon and Denise, adored grandfather of Amy, Aoife, Sean and Emma. Sadly missed by his sisters Mona, Noreen (Chawke) and Breda (Murray), daughters-in-law Linda and Debbie,son-in-law Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents William and Delia (neé Dunworth), brothers Pat, Liam and Maurice, sisters Ena (Kiely) and Rita (Barrett) RIP. Reposing at St. Josephs Church, Tuamgraney from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, February 14. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 15 at 11.30am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm for family and close friends.

