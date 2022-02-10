Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, February 10, 2022

The death has occurred of Seamus (James) Drea of Castletroy, Limerick / Glasnevin, Dublin. On February 9, passed peacefully in his 93rd year in the loving care of his family and the wonderful staff of the Adare and District Nursing Home, Croagh, Co. Limerick. Sadly missed by his family, relatives, and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, February 11, at the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. The funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.glasnevinparish.ie .

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Harnett of Croagh, Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Mary, and loving father to son Gearoid (Ger), daughters Maura and Edel, sisters Agnes and Sr. Nora, sons-in-law Turlough and Ger, grandchildren Eoin, Brian, Paul, Maree, Gerard and John, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. (Predeceased by his brother Willie and sisters Sr.Magdalen and Sr. Agnes). Reposing at St. John The Baptist Church, Croagh, (Eircode V94 A6D7) this Friday, February 11, from 8pm to 9pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please observe government guidelines regarding Covid-19. (Mask wearing requested please).

The death has occurred of John O' Connor of Killeaney, Glin, Limerick / Kerry. Passed away suddenly but peacefully in the University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Tim and Bridget and his sisters Norrie and Kate. Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy and Timmy, sisters Eileen, Bridget and Mary, brother In law Nelius, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Madigan's funeral home, Shanagolden on Friday evening (February 11) at 6pm with removal at 8pm to The Church Of The Immaculate Conception Glin. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning (February 12) at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery. Please observe government guidelines regarding Covid-19.

