Deaths in Limerick - February 9, 2022

The death has occurred of Lorraine Bunbury (née Begley)

Of Blackrock, Dublin and Limerick

On February 6, 2022 (suddenly) at home. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Adored mother and best friend to Nivek. Predeceased by her parents Brian and Cecil and her brothers Brian and Niall. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, sisters Jackie (Leahy) and Yvonne (O’Riordan), son-in-law Steven (Dunne) her cherished grandchildren Coco, Bear and Brooke, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends.

Rest in peace.

Removal to the Church of St Philip and James’, Cross Avenue, Blackrock on Saturday morning, February 12 for funeral service at 11.00am, followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Please wear an item of red clothing in Lorraine’s memory.

All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect guidelines and to wear face masks.

*******

The death has occurred of Martin Kerley

Of Ascol House, Red Hill Street, London and Limerick City

Martin, died (peacefully) at his residence, in the presence of his loving family.

Very deeply regretted by his daughter Janet, sons Martin and David, grandchildren Shane, Brian, Joel, Grace, Gabriel and Piper, brothers Joe, Michael and Raymond, sisters Kathleen, Nuala, Teresa, Peggy and Angela, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and his many friends both in the U.K. and Limerick.

May he rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Eddie Manning

Of Ballincollig, Cork and Thomondgate

On February 8, 2022, suddenly but peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital, Eddie, beloved husband of Margie, loving father of Audrey and Colin, grandfather of Amy, Kira, Pablo, Ryan, Enrique and Oscar, and dearly beloved brother of John and the late Tony and Christy. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Vincent, daughter-in-law Rosa, grandchildren, brother, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, niece, friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace

Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Friday, February 11 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for visitation. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.15am at the Church of St Mary and St John, Ballincollig followed by burial at St Oliver’s Cemetery. Please adhere to all social distancing guidelines when attending funeral services.

*******

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) McEvoy

Of Talbot Avenue, Prospect

Formerly of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston

Pre-deceased by his son Luke, mother Sarah Naughton and stepfather John Naughton and father Joe McEvoy.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Kay, sons Joseph and Wayne, daughter Charlotte, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace



Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday, February 11 from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 9.30am on Saturday, February 12 in St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Murphy

Of Kilgarriff, Ballylanders, and Gouldavoher, Dooradoyle.

Nellie, peacefully in the loving care of Management and Staff of Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Richie and Tom, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday, February 11, in The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Darragh Cemetery.

May she rest in peace.

*******

The death has occurred of Angela Quane (née Benson)

Of Ballinacurra Gardens

On February 9, 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Jim, dearly loved mother of Peter, Jim, David, Emma and Janis. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law, grandchildren Hugh, David, Rebecca, Jack, Eve and Rian, great-grandchildren, sister Ena Lysaght, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening, February 11 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Saturday (12th February) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only please.

Angela’s Requiem Mass can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLLEfSAMKlQ

*******

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzgibbon

Of Caherdavin Heights

Late of Young Munster RFC and Castletroy Golf Club. On February 8, 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Anne (Keane). Dearly loved father of Louise, Peter and Sarah. Son of the late Paddy and Madeline and brother of the late Frank. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Sandra, Louise’s partner Michael and Sarah’s partner Tommy, his cherished grandchildren Cian, Darragh, Cara, Tom, Orla, Grace and Ronan, brothers Pat, Louis, Peter, sisters Peach, Madeline and Valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, February 11 at 11.30am in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin followed by funeral service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm.

Michael’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.caherdavinparish.com/live-stream/

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

*******

