Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

The death has occurred of Miceal Walsh of Cragmore, Askeaton, Limerick.

Miceal Walsh of ML Walsh Transport Ltd, Cragmore, Askeaton, Co. Limerick died following a short illness on 8th February 2022.

Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, daughters Deirdre (Mulvihill), Barbara, Brenda and Tricia (Fitzgerald), sons Michael and Jonathan, brother Con, sisters in law Betty, Jean and Peggy, brothers in law Dermot, Michael and Denis, sons in law Tommy and Mike, daughters in law Lorraine and Joan, adored grandchildren Leanne, Eoin, James, Cathal, Gearoid, Emma, Faye, Kate and Sinead, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

STRICTLY HOUSE PRIVATE.

Reposing at Kieran Madigans Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton V94 K598 this Thursday evening from 5pm.

Removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Requeim Mass may be viewed online at link below. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

Please adhere to all HSE and Government COVID 19 guidelines.

-----------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eugene O'GRADY of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, Limerick and late of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Joan and Henry.

Very deeply regretted by his son Jamie, daughter-in-law Jade, grandchildren Amber and Caleb, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (February 10th) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

The Funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Friday (February 11th) at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am in St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Des (Dessie) KIRWAN Late of Greenmount Ave, Ballinacurra Weston & Careys Road, Limerick and Maher’s Butcher Shop.

Dessie died suddenly in Ashford, Kent.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Mary, daughters Catriona & Thelma, son Alan, brothers Tommy, Peter & Tony, his 6 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass in St. Saviours, Dominican Church, on Saturday 12th February at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anne (Josie) Hogan (née Roche) of Ballingrane, Rathkeale, Co Limerick.

On 7th February 2022, Anne died peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Wife of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary, Joan, Elma, Anne and Rosie, sons Michael and Neily, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sister in law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence V94RX7K, this Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm arriving at St Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Thursday for 1pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please outside of reposing times. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Contact: Riedys, (069) 62657.

-------------------------------------------------------

