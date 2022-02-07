Deaths in Limerick: Monday, February 7, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Angela Fitzgerald Liosan Court, Newcastlewest, Limerick. Late of Wilton Hill Rathkeale and Dublin.
Predeceased by her parents Marie and John, brothers Patrick and Noel sisters Peggy and Josephine.
Deeply regretted by her sisters Claire and Attracta, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Jimmy, extended family friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.
Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Mary's Church Rathkeale at 1p.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetary.
Please observe government guidelines regarding Covid-19. Mask wearing requested please.
Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.
-----------------------------
The death has occurred of Kathleen Healy (née Lyons) Newcastle West, Limerick
Late of Castleview Newcastle West, Co. Limerick and Coolanoran
6th February 2022, peacefully. Predeceased by her husband Jim and daughter Gemma.
Deeply regretted by her sons Gavin and Andrew, daughters Laura, Margaret and Miranda, daughter-in-law Lorraine, sons-in-law Vincent, Jamie and James, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP.
Reposing at Riedys Funeral Home tomorrow, Tuesday, February 8th, from 6 o‘clock to 7 o'clock. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Newcastle West, on Wednesday for 11:30 requiem Mass and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery
-----------------------------
Messages of condolence can be left here.
Aontu activist Sarah Beasley with Melissa O’Donoghue, right, the car ploughs through the wall | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Mayor of Limerick City and County Council, Daniel Butler and Patrick Jackson, creator of Picker Pals pictured with the Picker Pals in Patrickswell National School. PIC: Keith Wiseman
Cast members from the Athea Drama Group pictured ahead of their production of Dancing at Lughnasa which takes to the stage on February 13 | PICTURES: Marie Keating
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.