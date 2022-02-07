Deaths in Limerick: Monday, February 7, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Angela Fitzgerald Liosan Court, Newcastlewest, Limerick. Late of Wilton Hill Rathkeale and Dublin.

Predeceased by her parents Marie and John, brothers Patrick and Noel sisters Peggy and Josephine.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Claire and Attracta, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Jimmy, extended family friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Mary's Church Rathkeale at 1p.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetary.

Please observe government guidelines regarding Covid-19. Mask wearing requested please.

Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen Healy (née Lyons) Newcastle West, Limerick



Late of Castleview Newcastle West, Co. Limerick and Coolanoran

6th February 2022, peacefully. Predeceased by her husband Jim and daughter Gemma.

Deeply regretted by her sons Gavin and Andrew, daughters Laura, Margaret and Miranda, daughter-in-law Lorraine, sons-in-law Vincent, Jamie and James, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at Riedys Funeral Home tomorrow, Tuesday, February 8th, from 6 o‘clock to 7 o'clock. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Newcastle West, on Wednesday for 11:30 requiem Mass and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery

-----------------------------

