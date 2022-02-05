Deaths in Limerick - February 5, 2022

The death has occurred of Bridget Rowley (née O'Connor) of Rea, Kilmorna, Kerry. Formerly of Abbeyfeale, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat; sons John, Patrick and Peter; daughters Suzanne and Monica; sons-in-law Mike and Kieran; daughters-in-law Sharon, Breda and Moira; grandchildren David, Sandra, Timothy, Jodie, Adam, Bryan, Robyn, Lily and Cora; brothers Pat and Eddie; sister Kate, all her other relatives and many friends.

Funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, on Monday at 10.30a, ahead of Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide, Templeglantine.

Family flowers only, please - donations can be made to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

House strictly private, please.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Marie Cronin (née Kiely) of Sarsfield Gardens, Moyross, Limerick city.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick and deeply regretted by her son Stephen; daughters Rose and Tracey; grandchildren Shane, Tyrone, Edward, Jordan, Stephen, Kelsey, Casey and Layla; brothers Paddy and Christy; sons in law Kenneth and Daniel; daughter in law Hayley, brothers in law and sisters in law, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Tuesday (February 8) between 2pm and 4pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (February 9) at 11am in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross with burial afterwards in Mt St. Oliver Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Margaret Whelan (née Meaney) of Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick.



Beloved wife of the late Leslie and very deeply regretted by her sons Edward and Les; daughter Louise; grandchildren Luke, Erin, Darragh and Seán; son-in-law Liam; daughters-in-law Lorraine and Judith; brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday (February 6) from 1pm to 3pm. Requiem Mass 12 12.30pm on Monday at St John's Cathedral - click here for live-stream.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (in Ashford, Kent, England) of Des (Dessie) Kirwan. Late of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston and Careys Road, Limerick. Also, late of Maher’s Butcher Shop.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Mary; daughters Catriona and Thelma; son Alan, brothers Tommy, Peter and Tony; grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

Funeral arrangements to follow.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Pat Kennedy of Hilltop, St Patrick's Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Newport & Rearcross, County Tipperary. Late of Analog Devices.

Beloved husband of Marie and dearly loved dad of Lucy and Jamie. Sadly missed by his parents Paddy and Teresa; brothers Larry and James; sister Teresa; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick on Tuesday (February 8) from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday at St Brigid's Church, St Patrick's Road with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.