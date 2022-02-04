Deaths in Limerick - February 4, 2022

The death has occurred of Margaret Whelan (née Meaney) of Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Leslie and very deeply regretted by her sons Edward and Les; daughter Louise; grandchildren Luke, Erin, Darragh and Seán; son-in-law Liam; daughters-in-law Lorraine and Judith; brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday (February 6) from 1pm to 3pm. Requiem Mass 12 12.30pm on Monday at St John's Cathedral - click here for live-stream.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (in Ashford, Kent, England) of Des (Dessie) Kirwan. Late of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston and Careys Road, Limerick. Also, late of Maher’s Butcher Shop.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Mary; daughters Catriona and Thelma; son Alan, brothers Tommy, Peter and Tony; grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

Funeral arrangements to follow.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Pat Kennedy of Hilltop, St Patrick's Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Newport & Rearcross, County Tipperary. Late of Analog Devices.

Beloved husband of Marie and dearly loved dad of Lucy and Jamie. Sadly missed by his parents Paddy and Teresa; brothers Larry and James; sister Teresa; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick on Tuesday (February 8) from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday at St Brigid's Church, St Patrick's Road with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (in the USA) of Raymond Cantillon. Late of St Mary's Park, Limerick city.

Very deeply regretted by his mother Frances Hourigan, his wife Lee, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick on Saturday (February 5) from 1pm to 2pm, followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium where a Humanist Service will take place at 3pm.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.