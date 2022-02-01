Search

01 Feb 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday February 1, 2021

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

01 Feb 2022 6:03 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Davern (née Conway) of 12 Bank Place, Hospital, Limerick.

Kitty passed away peacefully February 1, 2022 at St. John's Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her sisters Josie & Mary, brothers Dick, Bill & John.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Charlie, sons John, Paul, Thomas, Bob & Noel, daughters Rose, Susan & Caroline, sister Nellie (Ryan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother in law (Mick Osborne), nieces, nephews, cousins, family, relatives & friends.

Kitty will be reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) this Thursday (3/Feb/22) from 5pm until 7pm.

Her funeral cortege will arrive at St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital, on Friday (4/Feb/22) at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

May Kitty Rest In Peace.

-------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Phyllis Carr (née McNamara) of Skerries, Dublin / Limerick City, Limerick.

Died peacefully at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Larry and sister of the late Mary, John and Ger.

Sadly missed by her loving and devoted children, daughters Pauline, Lorraine and Ann, son David, grandchildren Aidan, Sam and Daniel, son-in-law Kerman, brothers Paddy, Noel and Seamus, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lannon's funeral home Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal Friday from her residence (approximately (9.30 walking) to St. Patrick's church Skerries arriving for 10am funeral mass, burial afterwards in Holmpatrick cemetery.

To view Phyllis' funeral mass click on the link below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

