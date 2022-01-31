Deaths in Limerick: Monday January 31, 2021

The death has occurred of Noreen Flynn (née Kiely) Rowan Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Noreen Flynn (nee Kiely) Rowan Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick) January 28th 2022 peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of Paddy. Dearly loved mother of Myra (Hayes), Jennifer (O’Sullivan), Rachel (Harrington) and David. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law John and Mike, her adored grandchildren Amy, Bryan, Laura, Paul, Peter and Aidan, great grandchildren Eli, Aoibhín, Ella, Jacob and Alexandra, sister Rita, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home this Tuesday (1st February) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass will be held in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Roxboro Road, this Wednesday (2nd February) at 11.00am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Alan (Zog) HOCKEDY Rose Court, Keyes Park, Limerick. Alan, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Beloved son of the late Harry and Ita.

Very deeply regretted by his sisters Jennifer, Deirdre and Marion, brothers Derek and Johnny, daughter Sophia, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends.

"When life throws you a curve lean into it"

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (February 2nd) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal from Cross' on Thursday (February 3rd) at 11.15am to Shannon Crematorium, to arrive for a Humanist Service at 12 noon.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Terry (née Pigott) Curragh, Aghadoe, Killarney, Kerry / Limerick City, Limerick



Late of St. Augustine Place, The Parish, Limerick. Peacefully in the tender loving care of Mary and the staff of Heatherlee Nursing Home, Killarney. Beloved wife of Patrick and loving mother of Louise and Mark. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Gordon, daughter-in-law Stephanie, grandchildren Zara, Erin, Niamh, Anna and Cian, sister Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, her many friends and the staff and residents at Heatherlee Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Joseph.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30 pm followed by Removal to the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00am, followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

