Deaths in Limerick - January 29, 2022

The death has occurred of Sandra Walsh (née Sheahan) of Cloonreask, Askeaton, Limerick.



On January 28th 2022, died peacefully, under the compassionate care of the nursing team at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her dear son Jack and parents Betty and Dan.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Tara and Orla, brothers Don, Mark and Garry, sister in law Fiona, uncles, aunts, cousins, other extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kieran Madigans Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton V94 K598 on Sunday evening from 5 to 7pm.

The funeral cortege will leave the funeral home on Monday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in St John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

-------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) MURPHY of Enaghroe, Fedamore, Limerick.



Tommy, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Helena, daughters Ciara and her partner Niall, Orla, son Brian and her partner Ciara, grandson Noah, sister Mary, brother-in-law Frank, nephew Niall, niece Elaine,

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Monday (January 31st) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

Funeral on Tuesday (February 1st) after 12 Noon Mass to Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

Tommy's Requiem Mass will be streamed live at the link below.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed at the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Breda MADELEY (née KING) of Smith O'Brien Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.



Breda, died (peacefully) at St. Camillus' Hospital.

Predeceased by her daughter Marguerite and her sister Mary.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Roger, daughters Debbie and Jackie, son Gerard, grandchildren Phoebe, Teige, Tara, Aoife and Erin, brother Denis, sons-in-law Harry and Terence, daughter-in-law Jessica, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (February 2nd) from 9.30am to 10.30am, with removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The Funeral Cortege will pass the family residence after the Mass enroute to the Crematorium, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

House private, please.

Family flowers only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kieran Gleeson of Roundwood, Cappamore, Limerick.

Kieran Gleeson, Wigan, UK and formerly of Roundwood, Cappamore, Co. Limerick on 24th January, died suddenly at his home.

Predeceased by his father James P Gleeson. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria, sons Brendan and Patrick, daughters Sinead and Kerry-Ann, mother Mary, sister Mairead, brothers Shane, Noel and Micheal. Parents in law Keith and Christine, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Lancashire GAA UK and St. Brendan's GAA club Manchester.

------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) HARTIGAN (née TOBIN) of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, Limerick.



Lily, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Pat Hartigan, her children Anita, Patrick and Gabriel.

Very deeply regretted by her daughters Linda and Valerie, sons David, John, Kenneth, Gregory and Ger, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives, kind neighbours, many friends and her carer Catherine.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (February 1st) from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday (February 2nd) for 2pm Service.

The funeral cortege will pass the family residence on Wednesday at 1.10pm appox., en route to the crematorium, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen HARNETT (née Riordan) of Lower Purt, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.



Eileen passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at University Hospital Kerry, on Friday, January 28th 2022.

Eileen is very sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her husband Jackie, daughters Nora, Margaret, Eileen, Marian, Sheila and Katie, sons John, Pat and Jimmy, sisters Sheila, Margaret and Tess, brothers Willie and Pate, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. (Eileen is predeceased by her brother Johnny, sister Mary Ann, grandchildren Ray and Leah)

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 5.00 p.m. until 7.30 p.m.

Funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Wednesday at 10.45 a.m for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the link at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here.