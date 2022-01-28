Deaths in Limerick - January 28, 2022

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Vaughan of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Paul and Angela Vaughan; brothers Paddy, Michael, Dessie and Paul; sisters Chrissie and Florence.

Deeply regretted by his brother Danny; sisters Angela, Noreen, Marie, Joan, Nuala and Anita; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday (January 31) from 4pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on on Tuesday at 11am at St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Phelan of The Fairways, Monaleen, Limerick. Late of Phelan's Upholstery, John Street, Limerick and formerly of Dublin Road, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Myra and very deeply regretted by his daughters Marian, Elaine, Joan and Gina; son Jim, fourteen grandchildren; brothers Joe, Gerry and Vincent, sisters Rita and Helen; sons-in-law Gerard, Pat, Mike & Dave; daughter-in-law Michelle, the extended Phelan & Grimes families, many friends in particular those in the Park Nursing Home.

Pat was predeceased by his siblings Noel and Maura.

Reposing at his son Jim's residence (The Arches, Knockanes, Adare, eircode V94N2EW) on Sunday (January 30) from 4pm to 7pm with removal on Monday to arrive at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen for 3pm Requiem Mass - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards at Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Lundon of Pallasbeg, Cappamore, Limerick.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Josie and his two sisters, Margaret (Counihan) and Bridget (Towey).

Deeply regretted by his children James, Catherine (Romero), Helen (Coleman), Michael and Brenda; sister-in-law Margaret (Murphy); brother-in-law Jim (Towey); sons-in-law Marc & Willie; daughters-in-law Clare & Sarah; his ten grandchildren Pat, Maria, Imy, Michael, Aidan, Cormac, Ruby, Senan, Leon and Cian; nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore on Monday (January 31) from 5pm with removal at 8pm to St Michael's Church, Cappamore.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (February 1) at 11.30am - click here for live-stream.

Burial immediately afterwards at Dromkeen cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Guerin of Granville Park, St Patrick's Road, Limerick city.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Breed; son Brendan; daughters Suzy, Liz and Geraldine; grandchildren Kenneth, Josh, Jamie, Adam, Sarah, Amy, Robyn, Millie, Casey and Isabella; brother Larry, sister Eleanor; brothers-in-law Jack and Mike; sister-in-law Marian; sons-in-law John, Paul and Frank, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (January 31) from 4.30pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St John's Cathedral - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Forde (née Danaher) of Glenduff, Ashford, Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy and her two baby boys.

Sadly missed by her sons John and Jerry; daughter Margo Murphy (Templeglantine); son-in-law Tom; daughters-in-law Mairíde and Linda; grandchildren James and his partner Mairéad, Sarah, Michael, Niamh, Eamonn, Julie and Rachel; great-grandson Richie; sisters-in-law Rita Kiely (Milford), Sr. Julia (Dublin); nephew Eddie; cousins Patricia Rowlandson (England) and Jackie Hartnett (Carlow), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Saturday (January 29) from 6pm to 8pm with removal from her home on Sunday at 12 noon to St. Ita's Church, Ashford for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Kay (Kathleen) Boylan (née McAuliffe) of Coonagh, Limerick. Formerly of Colbert Street, Listowel, Kerry.

Sadly missed by her husband Joe; daughter Marie; sisters Maura and Bernie; brother-in-law Eamonn; nephews Eamonn, Tom and Pádraig, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (January 30) from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Listowel at 11.30am on Monday followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Click here for live-stream of Kay's Funeral Mass.

Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

