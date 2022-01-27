Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, January 27, 2022

The death has occurred of Raymond Cantillon of St Mary's Park, Limerick City. Raymond died (suddenly) in the U.S.A. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Frances Hourigan, his wife Lee, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Ollie Honan of Newtown, Clarina, County Limerick. Ollie died after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick, on 26th January 2022. Sadly missed by his loving wife Olive, children Alan, Tara, Sean, Darragh and Catherine; grandchildren Liam, Kate, Aimee, Grace, Ella, Laval and Manu, sons-in-law Daithi and Kurt, sister Mary, brothers Kieran and Micheál, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Barry. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, 30th January, from 4.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 31st January, at 11am. This will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Kilkeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Keane of St. Jude's Shelbourne Avenue, Limerick City. Formerly of Glenmore Road, Caherdavin and Ballynanty, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, children David, Rosemarie and Christopher, brothers Ray and Christy, sister Mary and her husband Thomas Kiely, uncle Tony, son-in-law Gary, daughters-in-law Kathy and Jayde grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives, Mary and Philomena, the extended O'Flaherty and Keane families, friends and neighbours. Arriving on Monday (January 31st) for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Lelia's Church, Ballynanty. John's Requiem Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Tony (Anthony) Morrissey of St. Jude's Avenue, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City. Tony, died at UHL after a long illness, borne with dignity and patience in the tender and loving care of the staff at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock, County Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Margaret Morrissey, his sister Patricia, his sister-in-law Margaret Morrissey and brother-in-law David Spincer. Deeply regretted by his brother Ned, his sisters Lily and Marion, brother-in-law Pat, his nieces Margaret and Mary, nephew Martin, grand nieces, grand nephew, relatives and friends. Arriving on Friday (January 28th) at St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Tony's Requiem Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to, the wearing of face masks and strictly no hand shaking please.

The death has occurred of Ger O’Loughlin, Elm Drive, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick, and formerly of Carrig East, Clarina, late Building Contractor. Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Milford Care Centre on 26th January 2022. Survived by his devoted wife Marguerite, her children Emma and Leonard, son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Carol, and loving grandchildren Naomi, Lenny, Charlie and Rosie. Ger will be sadly missed by his loving brother Jimmy, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday afternoon from 2.30pm to 4pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jason Ryan (Rhino) of Catherine Place, Limerick City. Late of Pineview Gardens, Moyross, Limerick. Predeceased by his father James Ryan. Very deeply regretted by his mother Marie, son Jack, daughter Shannon, brothers Darren and Paul, sister Donna, partner Rachel, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Removal from Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (January 31) at 10.40am to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place. Jason's Requiem Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

